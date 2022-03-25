From the Pulpit: Church leaders and politics

When church leaders take the side of a political leader, they often quote Romans 13:1-2 as their justification ... “Every person is to be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God. Therefore whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God; and they who have opposed will receive condemnation upon themselves.” It is the voice of law and order.

But there is another passage of Scripture which needs to be read alongside, and it has to do with the powers and principalities of this world! Ephesians 6:12 says: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Fundamentally this is about the fallenness of all of Creation, and It has to do with the principalities, the powers, the governing authorities, the institutions and the nations. The fallenness of the principalities and powers happens when they insert themselves in the place of God and begin to dominate, subjugate and dehumanize human beings. In our fallen world, Christians are also called to confront the powers and principalities.

For example ... what happens when the governing authorities are committing war crimes. What happens when the they are killing innocent people and destroying cities, hospitals, schools, homes and creating a climate of mass destruction. What happens with the powers and principalities are committing atrocities in the name of political and military objectives!

A few weeks ago Russian Patriarch Kirill actually blessed Putin’s “military operation” and his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. That action has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church and unleashed an internal division throughout the entire Christian community.

Patriarch Kirill is known to be a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. His rationale is that Putin’s War is a defense against the West, which he considers decadent, particularly over the acceptance of homosexuality. Kirill and Putin share a vision of the "Russkiy Mir," or "Russian World," linking spiritual unity and territorial expansion aimed at parts of the former Soviet Union. What Putin sees as a political restoration, Kirill sees as a religious crusade.

But the patriarch has sparked a backlash at home as well as among Churches abroad linked to the Moscow Patriarchate. In Russia, nearly 300 Orthodox members of a group called Russian Priests for Peace signed a letter condemning the "murderous orders" carried out in Ukraine. "The people of Ukraine should make their choice on their own, not at gunpoint, without pressure from the West or the East," it read, referring to millions in Ukraine now split between Moscow and Kyiv.

There are 260 million Orthodox Christians in the world. About 100 million are in Russia itself, and some of those abroad are in unity with Moscow. But Putin’s War has strained those relations.

Ukraine itself has about 30 million Orthodox believers, divided between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) and two other Orthodox Churches, one of which is the independent, Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Ukraine is of significance to the Russian Orthodox Church because it is viewed as the cradle of the “Rus civilization” ... a medieval entity where in the 10th-century Byzantine Orthodox missionaries converted the pagan Prince Volodymyr to Christianity. Patriarch Kirill claims Ukraine as an indivisible part of his spiritual jurisdiction.

Patriarch Kirill has been mostly passive about the Ukraine invasion. But thanks be to God that other church leaders have called the war out for what it is ... a power grab by a ruthless political leader designed to restore his power and influence, no matter how many people are killed in the process. The church must never be manipulated by political leaders nor can the church stand silently by while such horrific actions take place. When church leaders acquiesce to the powerful, the church loses all its ethical and moral influence. What is worse, the institutional church loses its soul!

The Rev. Knight W. Wells, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, retired

