Christlikeness. What exactly is Christlikeness? It’s living like Jesus. Ephesians 4:13 says, we are to be “measured by Christ’s fullness.”

Jesus is the standard by which the maturity of a Christian is to be measured. A spiritually mature follower of Christ, in other words, is growing in maturity to think, say, and do as Jesus did. Christlikeness is a lifelong journey.

The fullness of Christ as described in Ephesians is an expression of completeness or perfection. With the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit, we have the capacity to live like Jesus lived. You can have the mind and attitude of Christ. As a result of the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, God delivers in full capacity, the ability for us to become a representative of Jesus in the world today.

First, we must surrender our lives to him as Savior and Lord. You can do that right now by saying, “God, I have fallen short of living a sinless life like Jesus did. Please forgive me. Spirit of God come into my life. Fill me. Empower me to live a life that honors You.” Now, believe that because of the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus that God has done what you asked. Thank God that your new life in Christ has been signed, sealed, and delivered to you through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus and the Holy Spirit that now lives within you.

With the Spirit’s enablement you have the capacity to be like think and act as Jesus would. To have the mind and attitudes of Christ. To think like Jesus. To talk like Jesus. To live like Jesus.

In 1897 Robert Sheldon published, “In His Steps.” When the book was revised in the 1990s the WWJD movement was born. The mantra, “WWJD or ‘what would Jesus do’” reverberates still today.