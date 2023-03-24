Recently, someone objected to my videos (see below) by telling me that the righteous servant in Isaiah 53 “cannot be the Messiah because from chapter 41 on, the servant is clearly identified as Israel/Jacob, yet Christians have always used 53 to promote the concept of a suffering Messiah.”

I replied: “To say that the Isaian servant represents only Israel becomes problematic at Isaiah 49:5-6 where God says that the servant will accomplish even more than bring Jacob/Israel back to him because, God says, his servant ‘will raise up the tribes of Jacob and restore the survivors of Israel’ and ‘I will give you [my servant] as a light to the nations that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth.’”

Yet I must agree with modern scholars that Isaiah 53, when it was written, was intended to refer to an event that had already taken place: The righteous among the people of Judah had suffered along with the unrighteous by being exiled to Babylon, a punishment which, however, would prove redemptive if only they could accept it as atoning for all, and thus be enabled to return to their homeland, which indeed soon happened under Cyrus the Persian.

Also I must empathize with any of my Jewish brethren who object, “If Jesus was the promised Messiah, we should all be living now in a perfect Messianic Age.”

In spite of all that, it seems to me that Jesus of Nazareth – not being a modern scholar! – became convinced that he as the Isaian servant would horribly die in order to become “a ransom for many,” and that would be made clear to everyone when, soon after his death, the servant would be lifted up in glory before the amazed and grateful eyes of everyone on earth in a redeemed, forgiven world (Isaiah 52:13-15; 53:5-6,12; compare Mark 10:45; 14:24,62).

Sadly, that did not happen, and it has not. And if Jesus of Nazareth were here among us today, he surely would find that grievous.

What then, if anything, can we today still hope for?