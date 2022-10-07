From the Pulpit: Biblical truths, but 'beware of false prophets'

A new book being promoted and distributed at political rallies this year is President Donald Trump, the Son of Man — The Christ.

The author is a South African, Helgard Müller. He grew up in a small town called Louis Trichardt, at the foothills of the Soutpansberg mountains in the Transvaal province. He had previously written another book, The Five Gods of the Bible, in 2020.

But this is what he writes about his newest book ... “During the presidency of President Donald Trump, it became evident to me that the prophecies about the Son of Man, as predicted by Jesus in the Bible were, to a significant extent, fulfilled at the hands of Mr. Trump. The Bible speaks about two different Christs — or Messiahs. Jesus, the Son of God is the one Christ, whereas the Son of Man is the other.

"Jesus always referred to the Son of Man in the third person. The greatest distinction or significance between the Son of Man and the Son of God (the Lamb) is their respective positions at the throne of God. There are numerous differences between the Son of God and the Son of Man, but overall, people read these scriptures and they do not realize that the Son of God (the Lamb) stands in front of the throne of God, whereas the Son of Man, is positioned on the right hand of God. Jesus spoke about two different killings in the four gospels of the New Testament.

"People read these scriptures and are unaware that Jesus (the Son of God) predicted his own killing in the first person, as opposed to the several prophecies that He made in respects to the Son of Man who will be crucified. The New Testament speaks about “two Kings;” Jesus, the Son of God, is the “King of the Jews,” whereas the Son of Man is the “King of Kings” who will be a world-ruler, and He will rule all the nations (the tribes) of the earth with a rod of iron."

This book will explain in depth how “Donald John Trump’s” full name literally means: “The Ruler of the World, graced by Yahweh (the LORD) and a descendant of a Drummer.’

I have no problem with anyone writing a book, on whatever subject they wish to write. That is part of the right to free speech. The First Amendment (Freedom of speech) includes freedom of expression, both orally and in writing.