From the Pulpit: Be not a slave to your moods

Have you noticed how people who live in disaster prone areas often don’t want to move? It’s what they’ve always known. They don’t want to leave what’s familiar — even knowing that future calamity is likely.

Similarly, the “emotional home” we have settled into may be familiar, but problematic. Have you noticed negative emotional responses in yourself that have become habitual? Life situations may be positive or negative, but you always seem to return to the same emotional state, the same familiar mood.

If melancholy is one’s familiar emotional pattern, there will be plenty of occasions that prompted it (Think Eeyore in "Winnie the Poo"). If frustration and anger are one’s emotional home, those feelings will be triggered quickly and frequently.

Feeling stuck in unhappy feelings can be overwhelming and quite difficult to bear. What can be done to help? I have found solace in this advice:

“Be not the slave of your moods, but their master. But if you are so angry, so depressed and so sore that your spirit cannot find deliverance and peace even in prayer, then quickly go and give some pleasure to someone lowly or sorrowful, or to a guilty or innocent sufferer! Sacrifice yourself, your talent, your time, your rest to another, to one who has to bear a heavier load than you.” (From the Baha’i writings, attributed to Abdu’l-Baha).