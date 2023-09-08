Ready or not, back-to-school has arrived! Of course, you already knew this. School supplies have been on sale since July, dorm furnishings overflow the shelves at Walmart — and don’t even try buying an electric fan anytime soon! New clothes for new classes, family photos on Facebook with kids holding “First Day of School” placards — we are back in the swing!

And for those of us too old to be packing lunches, watching for the school bus and kissing the little ones goodbye as they head out the door, we still feel that fall rush of emotions, don’t we? We feel it in our bones, and we smell it in the air (and we certainly notice it in the 20 mph school zones!). Some of us even linger over the Trapper Keeper section at Target or the calculator counter — as though we’ve discovered magic portals to take us back to the days of our youth.

Truly, we are never too old to learn. Scripture calls us to keep growing and maturing and learning new things throughout our lives. “Give instruction to the wise, and they will become wiser still; teach the righteous and they will gain in learning,” says Proverbs 9:9.

So, listen, grownups: As we watch our children and grandchildren head off to new adventures this fall — what if we do a little adventuring ourselves? What if we take on a new subject, explore a new idea, read a new book this fall in the company of others with similar interests?

As a pastor, I’d love to encourage every single person reading this article to start a new Bible study this fall. Choose a single book (like the Gospel of Mark, for example), or read the whole Bible in a year. Take the time, once and for all, to figure out whether Abraham comes before Moses, or the other way around. Memorize your favorite Psalm and let it accompany you through the day. You’ll find your learning even richer if you study with a small group or Sunday School class, sharing your ideas and insights.

Here's a verse to take with you today: “Blessed are those who find wisdom, those who gain understanding, for wisdom is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold.” (Proverbs 3:13-14)

