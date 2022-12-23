From the Pulpit: Anna’s Christmas Witness

And there was a prophetess, Anna, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher. She was advanced in years, having lived with her husband seven years from when she was a virgin, and then as a widow until she was eighty-four. She did not depart from the temple, worshiping with fasting and prayer night and day. And coming up at that very hour she began to give thanks to God and to speak of him to all who were waiting for the redemption of Jerusalem. Luke 2:36-38

Old Testament prophecies testified that the Christ is the offspring of Eve who will crush Satan’s head, the son of Abraham, the lamb of God, the Prophet, the Rock in the wilderness, the better Joshua, the son of David, the stump of Jesse, and the suffering servant.

The New Testament genealogy and birth narratives tells us that this is Jesus born on Christmas morning to Joseph and Mary. In these narratives Gabriel says, “He’s the Son of God.” Elizabeth says, “He’s the Lord.” The shepherds say, “He’s the Savior.” Simeon says, “He’s the Christ.” Then came an old woman who says, Jesus is the Redeemer we have been waiting for. Verse 38: “she began to give thanks to God and to speak of him to all who were waiting for the redemption.”

Anna was from one of the 10 lost tribes of Israel and lived for decades as a widow. She was a widowed after seven years of marriage. She made the center of her life the place of worship day and night. In other words, her worshipping, praying, and fasting was a way she replaced her loss of intimacy with her husband with the gain of intimacy with God. She had a special gift; “Anna was a prophetess.” When she saw this poor couple presenting Jesus at the temple, she recognized Jesus as the Redeemer even though all the professionals in the Lord’s ministry did not. She said, “He’s the Redeemer we have been waiting for.”

The Redeemer secures the release and recovery of people’s worth by the payment of a price. We are the redeemed, Christ is the Redeemer, and Christ’s life or blood was the price He paid to redeem us on the cross. When you trust Christ’s death on the cross as the payment for your release from Satan’s hold on you and the recovery of your worth, then you are the redeemed.