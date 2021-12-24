From the Pulpit: An indescribable Christmas gift is available to you

Imagine waking up Christmas Day to the most beautiful gift you’ve ever seen. Even better, it has your name on it! You are completely blown away. It is everything you had ever hoped for. It’s better than any gift you have ever received. It’s more than you had ever expected. It’s absolutely an indescribable gift.

That’s exactly what each of us received on that first Christmas day. Unwrap the true meaning of Christmas and you’ll discover it’s about the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. In 2 Corinthians 2:9 the apostle Paul expressed thanks to God, and he referred to Jesus as, “His indescribable gift.” The angel captured the glory of the gift of Jesus when he announced to the shepherds near Bethlehem, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord (Luke 2:11, ESV).

In celebrating Jesus’ birth, we celebrate the promise of God to send a savior into the world. The baby Jesus was conceived of the Holy Spirit and born of the virgin Mary. Born without sin, he was uncorrupted by human nature. He lived a sinless life. As an adult, he was sentenced to die on a cross. In dying on the cross, he completed the work he came to do. He died for our sins.

Consequently, the life, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus are the greatest events ever recorded in human history. Jesus Christ impacted our world more so than anyone who ever lived. He made it possible for you and I to have our lives completely transformed into something beautiful, meaningful, and eternal. Historians recognize the impact Jesus has had on our world by dividing human history between B.C. (before Christ) and A.D. (In the year of our Lord).

By nature, gifts are given to be received. God has given the gift of salvation. You and I can receive the gift of salvation if by grace through faith we accept Jesus as Savior and surrender to Him as Lord. Whether you have accepted salvation through Christ, or not, I urge you to read a Bible and find a church where you can learn more about what it means to know and follow Jesus. Praise God for His indescribable gift!

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.

