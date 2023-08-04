Do you want a full, fruitful and meaningful life? If so, I urge you to surrender to Jesus! As the author of life, He is the way to true fruitfulness. Jesus will set you free from everything that sucks life out of you.

Jesus said, “A thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance” (John 10:10, CSB). Where does abundant life in Jesus begin? To experience His salvation, you must surrender your whole life to Him through faith in Jesus. It begins when you confess that you are prone to do wrong. Ask God to forgive you. Believe that He hears and responds to your cry for healing, cleansing, deliverance and forgiveness. He will set you free!

Let me illustrate. I love it when my yard is green and weed-free. I confess, I am no expert at lawn care. I once nearly burnt my entire lawn with chemicals. Since then, I have had a lawn care provider handle my weeds.

The benefit of working with professionals was revealed while mowing between mid-summer rains, recently. Once again, my lawn is green and weed-free. The way I like it! There is a small section, past my fence, however, that needs care. I let that section go once and spent a full day whacking weeds taller than me!

There is a stark contrast between that untreated section and my treated lawn. Weeds overrun the section beyond the fence and grass is barely discernable. All growth is not good!

It takes discernment to distinguish weeds from healthy grass and knowledge to prevent weeds without killing good grass. Consequently, I am thankful for weed control experts.

In a spiritual sense, I am thankful that I can turn to Jesus for abundant life. So can you! He knows all about green grass. He made it! He can lead you to green pastures (Psalm 23). He will get into the weeds with you and teach you all His ways and plans.

Invite God into your life. Surrender to Jesus. Read the Bible. Trust Him. Obey Him. You do not have to do it alone. Find a faith community that will help you grow and mature.