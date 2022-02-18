From the Pulpit: A wedding you don't want to miss

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 was a day to remember. Winter Storm Landon brought record snow and damaging ice to a wide swath across much of North America. It was also the day, my daughter, Cara Killingsworth and her fiancé, Andrew Skildonz, got married. They picked the date 2-2-22 because it was memorable. Was it ever!

After running the snowblower and shoveling for hours to get out of our neighborhood for the wedding, I realized we were clearly snowbound. There was no way out. I uttered a prayer, “Lord, help us! We need to get Cara to church for her wedding.” Immediately, a monster truck drove up to us like he had been sent on a mission. The driver got out and went to work to get our car out to the main road. We made it to the church. It wasn’t the wedding we had planned but it was an amazing day that none of us will ever forget. They had a beautiful ceremony, and the snowy landscape was a picturesque backdrop for some amazing pictures.

The experience reminds me of the wedding the Bible speaks of that is yet to take place between Christ and His Bride, the church. The Bible says, “Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding feast of the Lamb” (Revelation 19:9).

We have no way of making it to the celestial wedding through our own effort. Yet, God has made a way. Jesus was sent on a mission to save us. Jesus is the lamb of God who came to take away the sins of the world. He cleared the way through His sacrificial death, burial and resurrection. We need turn from our self-effort and turn to God for salvation by grace through faith in Jesus. When we call upon Jesus for salvation, he delivers us from our hopeless predicament, and we receive the gift of eternal life (Romans 6:23).

Don’t miss the heavenly marriage supper. You can RSVP by turning from a self-directed way of life to following Jesus. It begins when you accept God’s offer of forgiveness of sin and receive eternal life. The Bible says, “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Acts 2:21). Call upon him now. Follow him. Reserve your place at the wedding.

Clark Killingsworth is Executive Pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0