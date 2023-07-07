"If the only prayer you ever said was thank you, that would be enough."

Meister Eckhart is quoted as saying that. We do not have to take it literally to get the point. In the words of Psalm 107, “Give thanks to the Lord, for God is good, and God’s steadfast love endures forever!”

For the past six months I have been keeping a gratitude journal. I have been familiar with some of the research suggesting that gratitude has the power to change one’s attitude and mood. I have also been aware that giving thanks to God is an important part of our tradition.

I used to write a list of things I am thankful for, occasionally. For the past six months I have done this every day. To hold myself accountable, I have written one thing each day on Facebook. Some of you have responded with things you are thankful for. Some of you have shared your gratitude habits. These are a few results I have seen from taking on this daily practice of gratitude in my own life.

1. I find myself more often searching for good news, and less often dwelling on the bad news.

2. I am hearing more good news from others, as they respond to my gratitude list.

3. I am learning to face the temptation to turn a positive into a negative. Early on I noticed that when I thought of something to be thankful for, I had a tendency to add a “but…” For example, “I am thankful for people who pick up litter, but I wish people would stop littering so that would not be necessary.” I am learning to stop at the positive, and leave the complaint off. I am finding that it makes a difference how you end your sentence.

4. My prayers are more gratitude focused. Instead of a long list of things I want God to do, with a small “thank you” tacked on at the end, my prayers now have a longer list of gratitudes for blessings, with a few personal requests included.

I am thankful for the chance to share my thoughts with you. I am thankful for the chance to learn from you. What are you thankful for today?