From the Pulpit: A renewed focus on sharing our faith

When the apostle Paul wrote his first letter to the church at Corinth, he began his letter with these words... “I give thanks to my God always for you because of the grace of God that was given you in Christ Jesus.” (I Corinthians 1:4)

In the I C., we know that the city of Corinth had a fascination with the spectacular — they loved to see a show. As a prosperous trading city, they had a great deal of pride, wealth and affluence and were focused and impressed with the material things money could buy.

But what Paul noticed the most, was they were not using their gifts in a way that would bring others into a relationship with Jesus Christ. They were too focused on themselves, “their church”, “their beliefs”, “their theology”, “their wealth.” As a result, they were weak in evangelism. They were too focused on themselves to think about others.

But rather than condemn them and criticize their self-centeredness, Paul wrote this about them: “5 that in every way you were enriched in him in all speech and all knowledge, 6 even as the testimony about Christ was confirmed among you 7 so that you are not lacking in any gift, as you wait for the revealing of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Paul focused on the positive. Paul focused on what gifts God had already given them and asked them to share those gifts with others.

I believe that is what is needed in the church today... a renewed focus on sharing our faith and witness and an affirmation of the gifts that are already ours! Instead of just talking about what things we are against, or don’t like, or don’t approve of... what would happen if we actually spread the Good News! What would happen if Christians would share the gift of God that we have in Jesus Christ! And what would happen if we would use our own gifts to focus on the needs of others instead of our own wants, our own opinions, our own needs and ourselves!