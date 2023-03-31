We live in a broken and hurting world that desperately needs a fresh encounter with God. Yet, what can we do? Prayer is the place to begin.

The Bible has much to say on prayer. It is filled with prayer content from cover to cover. The prayers of the Bible, in fact, reveal God’s heart for the world and troubled souls.

A great example is found in Ephesians chapter 3. It is a prayer everyone needs. From a posture of bended knee, the apostle Paul begins, “I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love … (Ephesians 3:16-17).

Life is hard. Fraught with trials and much struggle. We need inner strength, power, and love. Otherwise, we will be shaken, overwhelmed, or even destroyed.

The inner strength we need comes through God’s Spirit. Without his power and love inside our hearts, we are powerless to handle anything more than what our own power, strength, or love affords. That is why the prayer for Christ to dwell in a person’s heart is the prayer everyone needs.

Understand, our own strength, power, and love, is limited. Yet, the LORD is Almighty. He is all powerful. His strength is unlimited. His power is infinite. His love never ends.

Get the picture? You and I can face life with all its trials and hardships on our own. Or, we can invite Christ into our lives in order that with His Spirit helping us, we can overcome anything that exceeds our own inner strength or ability to conquer.

Let’s face it. There are forces at work in the universe that are greater than any one of us alone and even all of us collectively. But God is Supreme. There is none greater than He. Christ conquered two things that we are powerless to overcome, sin and death. Furthermore, His love is unending. That’s why we desperately need him.