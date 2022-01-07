From the Pulpit: A new year with God

O Lord, my heart is not lifted up; my eyes are not raised too high;

I do not occupy myself with things too great and too marvelous for me.

But I have calmed and quieted my soul, like a weaned child with its mother;

Like a weaned child is my soul within me. Psalm 131:1-2

Such a short ladder to reach an incredible height; a short psalm of ascent to attain a lesson so very high! It’s odd that the shortest of psalms takes a lifetime to learn. For the sign of maturity is but a weaned child, satisfied in God without other things.

That which seemed indispensable, that we screamed for like a baby, is replaced with God. How? By the practice of solitude with God. By lowering one’s heart, eyes, and thoughts, the believer in Christ can calm and quiet one’s soul to the point that God and being in His presence is enough to satisfy the soul.

This new year may be the right time to learn humility and quiet daily in the presence of God. We live in a noisy culture that always has an i-Phone and music playing in the stores and cars, but do we ever just sit in silence before God’s loving delight over us?

Dr. Bob Smart is a Sr. Pastor of Christ Church in Normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0