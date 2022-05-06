From the Pulpit: A Mother's Day offering

“Mom! What’s your favorite flower?” This was me at 5 years old, all ready to do a good deed, and hoping I’d be able to pull it off.

“Oh, I like little purple violets,” my Mom responded. “Those are my favorites.”

“OK!” I grinned. “Be right back!” And I went out into the yard and found bunches of little purple violets, which I brought inside and presented to my mother who pretended to be surprised and delighted and like she had all the time in the world to go get a little bowl of water for us to put the violets in, and set them on the table. “They are beautiful,” she said, hugging me. “My very favorite kind.”

I remembered that yard-violets were her favorite for several more spring seasons after that, and always she made over my little gift as though it were precious and rare. But then a few years went by, and I had big-girl things to do, and it became my little sister’s turn to gather the bouquets. It was later in the summer by then, and most of the violets were gone. But this time Mom said her favorite flowers were dandelions (which were most certainly available in abundance!), and my little sister ran out into the yard to gather the “surprise” offering.

I was confused. “You told me violets were your favorite!” I said to my Mom. “They are!” she replied. “But you told her that dandelions were your favorite,” I complained. “They are!” she repeated. “My favorite flowers are the ones my children bring me out of love.”

My 8-year-old self wondered at the logic in this. How can a person have two favorite flowers? (It got even more confusing when my dad brought home a big vase of irises from the florist, and Mom said those were her favorites, too!)

But my pastor self wonders if it’s not really about logic, as much as love. When my congregation offers up a traditional Doxology (“Praise God from whom all blessings flow…”) and the organ is swelling and the harmonies are ringing, and we’re singing like we mean it, I’m pretty sure that’s God’s favorite song. But when the contemporary church across town offers up a praise chorus, led by drums and guitars and electronic keyboard, could that be God’s favorite, too? What about the Catholic chant, the Jewish kaddish, the Muslim call to prayer, the Hindu puja – could they not all be God’s favorite song, offered up in humility and love?

Only God knows, of course. It’s not for me to judge.

But it is for me to consider what I can offer God that will truly show my devotion, and to trust that my offering will be accepted.

Thank you, God! And - Happy Mother’s Day!

Rev. Sara Isbell is senior pastor at Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church. You can reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.

