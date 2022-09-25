Fairbury women sew crafts with love for those in need

FAIRBURY — When Sidney Huddleston found a brown paper sack she didn’t remember leaving in her Fairbury sewing room, she said a vision came to her.

It was in August 2013 when she looked into that bag and remembered the vivid scenes of poverty she'd witnessed on First Baptist Church of Fairbury's mission to Nicaragua the year before. She said she had been touched by the dwellings constructed of black plastic and cardboard, pieces of corrugated metal, tree branches and whatever people could find.

Huddleston said God spoke to her and told her what to do: stitch colorful cloth fabrics, 2 feet wide by 4 feet long, that the people of Nicaragua could hang from their doors. Indeed, she said, there was fabric inside the sack she found that day in her sewing room. And her mind thought of all colors, especially bright ones.

“I guess God said to use red, and as it began to slowly scrap together, I'm thinking: Aha! The blood of Christ binds us all together,” said Huddleston.

Now nine years later, she and 11 other ladies are still stitching and sending their textiles overseas to people in need as part as the Tapestry of Love ministry. And with National Sewing Month coming to a close, Huddleston said they're still working for people in Nicaragua who don't have a Walmart to buy clothes from — let alone enough money to shop there, if they had one.

She said at first they had six ladies who put together 125 vibrant door hangers for the next mission team to take to Nicaragua that November. Huddleston said the recipients were amazed by their handmade creations and thoughtfulness. Since they were used to getting food aid, she said being given the door hangers added a personal touch.

By 2016, she said the Tapestry of Love mission outgrew its church space, and moved its setup into a Fairbury home where they can work on projects and not have to tear down after each session. They get together weekly on Wednesdays for about six hours, or more when needed, she said, with God’s will pushing and blessing them.

Seams of sweetness

New babies in the church congregation previously received flowers, but now, Huddleston said they're presented with quilts from the ministry. She added they’re also taking quilts to local ambulances, along with the Fairbury and Chenoa police departments.

Right now, she said they’re working on quilts for veterans, mostly headed to church members who served. Huddleston said they have so many quilts, they can also furnish them for Toys for Tots every year.

One of their recent projects, she said, was crocheting and knitting preemie hats for Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. The hospital wrote back and asked for bunting shrouds for stillborn babies, so Huddleston said they delivered them 30 of those, too.

They've also made pediatric surgical caps for the OSF hospital in Pontiac.

In the past, the ministry has made dog beds from fabric scraps and sent them to Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat in McLean. They've also packed 100 bags with activity items for Sadie’s Dream for a Cure.

Huddleston said most projects are ongoing or repeating, and supplies are funded by private donations.

She added that people who want to volunteer don't have to know how to sew. They also need helpers to cut fabric to size and pack bags with stuffed animals.

These are just a few of the many projects Tapestry of Love takes on, Huddleston said.

“We're never going to be bored because it changes all the time,” she continued.

September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Huddleston said while researching pediatric cancer and improving survival rates, she learned there are still “12% of these little warriors that are not going to make it.”

Those numbers break her heart, she said. However, if their work can put a smile on a child’s face and distract them from reality, Huddleston said it’s worth it.

And that helps her and other women in the ministry build confidence. She said while she loves the spiritual part of their work, she also loves to see women grow themselves through helping others, similar to how she taught Nicaraguans to sew for her missionary work.

“I have seen the women that come into this thinking they couldn't do anything, to find out that God has prepared them for exactly this.”