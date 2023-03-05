NORMAL — An outside investigation into allegations of abuse and coverup at Eastview Christian Church is expected to take three months, church leadership said Sunday.

The massive nondenominational Christian church, with campuses in Bloomington and Normal, has been rocked by statements from two former staff members that circulated widely on social media in recent weeks. The situation prompted the resignation of the church's longtime lead pastor and promises by church leaders to launch a thorough third-party review.

Jim Karch, a member of the church's elders — a team of seven church leaders — addressed the congregation Sunday to provide an update on the path forward.

"This is going to feel like a long process," he said during the service, a recording of which is available online. "... And we are praying that on the other side of this, we as a church will be deeper, more mature, more authentic in our walk with Jesus than ever before."

Here's the latest.

What is being alleged?

In public social media posts, two former Eastview staff members alleged that Caleb Baker, a former Eastview pastor who left the church in 2016, had exploited his position of spiritual trust by engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships and behavior with congregation members.

Caleb Baker is the son of Mike Baker, who was the church's lead pastor until Feb. 25. The former staff members allege that the church stifled attempts to bring Caleb Baker's behavior to light.

The allegations came to public attention last month after Caleb Baker was removed from the staff at the Arizona church where he worked as a pastor after leaving Eastview. The Rev. Cal Jernigan, lead pastor at the Central Christian Church in Phoenix, said Caleb Baker and another staff member had been involved in an affair. Jernigan also said he had not known the extent of previous allegations against Caleb Baker at the time Baker was hired.

Mike Baker resigned Feb. 25 over disagreements with the elders about how to address the situation. He has denied the allegations and said he entrusted investigation of his son's reported behavior to staff members, though he acknowledged asking his son to resign. Caleb Baker could not be reached for comment.

None of the allegations involve illegal activity, according to church elders and local law enforcement leaders.

READ OUR EARLIER STORY: Eastview Christian Church leaders promise review amid allegations of abuse, coverups

Who will lead the investigation?

Karch said the church elders hired Kellye Fabian Story, an associate attorney with Wagenmaker & Oberly, to lead a "trauma-informed third-party investigative team."

The Chicago firm's website lists Story's areas of law as employment, conflict resolution, policy review and development, governance, investigations, and litigation. Additionally, it said, she is a former pastor who served nearly nine years in various roles at Willow Creek Community Church.

Story also "helps develop restorative justice and reconciliation plans for churches and nonprofits that have experienced trauma or significant conflict, to aid in rebuilding trust, reconciling relationships, and caring for victims," the firm said. Karch also mentioned these services in his remarks to the congregation.

Karch said she expected the investigative process to take three months.

How can behavior be reported?

In a statement on the Eastview website and through Karch's remarks, elders stressed that they wanted victims to be able to communicate directly with the investigative team. To that end, anyone who wants to report an instance of abuse or related concerns can email info@wagenmakerlaw.com.

The elder team will remain directly available via eastviewelders@eastview.church.

"The elders intend to be transparent with the investigative team, so you should be aware that other emails may also be shared as part of the investigation," the elders' statement said. "Our heart as elders is to enter this investigation process transparently and to provide a safe path for victims to be heard."

What else is happening?

Karch said the church elders plan to "secure a victim advocate and solidify a pathway for outside counseling services for victims related to the investigation."

He said elders would provide updates to the congregation during services in the coming weeks.

"It’s important as a congregation, as a family, that we ... sit in some of this and allow for ourselves to process through, but to know where we’re going and have hope in that," he said.

"We wanted you to know that while we have consistently tried to take this posture of humility. We want to ask, I want to ask, today for you to join us.

"God has something to teach each of us in this moment, to speak individually with each of us and in that posture of humility, maybe sit and listen and not rush past this time. God loves each one of us, and it’s not about anything other than him. To him be the glory, so let’s not move past what he has to teach us in this season."

Eastview Christian Church leaders promise review amid allegations of abuse, coverups Law enforcement officials say no criminal investigations have begun related to Eastview Christian Church, where church leaders say they are investigating allegations of abuse and a culture of coverup.