Drag queen preaches on 'ultimate acceptance' at Bloomington service

BLOOMINGTON — The divineness of love and acceptance was just one of the messages delivered Sunday at an inclusive Bloomington church service.

The flow of positive energy and rising spirits materialized that morning at Hope United Methodist Church, where Isaac Simmons gave an impassioned sermon on the meaning of the Pentecost Christian holiday and how it showed them their personal calling to drag performance.

While “dolled up” in drag as "Ms. Penny Cost," Simmons said they can’t bake a casserole to save their life. They added that while some churches have artists who sing gospel or play in musical ensembles, Simmons’ gift of ministry dwells in the artistry of drag. While noting it’s strange, Ms. Penny Cost said it’s what she has to work with.

“Gosh darn it, if life gives you dragon fruit, you Google what a dragon fruit is and you'll learn to make lemonade with it,” said the drag preacher.

Simmons said people's beliefs are mostly inherited from their parents, and unpacking those beliefs and living into the future is part of what Pentecost is about. And, that’s holy work.

They said Scripture teaches that on the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit gave all of those in a large crowd a new tongue, and they were suddenly speaking the same language. They said folks found how the uninvited and unruly Spirit dwells among them and empowers them with the ability to talk in new ways, reach new people and do new things.

Simmons drew connections with that biblical event to attending a pride fest in Bloomington, noting drag queens inadvertently allowed them to see and experience a holy moment of ultimate acceptance.

“Today, we celebrate our collective power, our collective gifts,” said Simmons. “Today, we engage in acts of disobedience to societal standards. Today, we say that queerness and holiness are not diametrically opposed, but one in the same because all identities, sexualities and people are works of art and active creation.”

They explained that their own drag identity is: “A tangible manifestation of my present reality and queerness. It stands to represent all that I was told I could never be and all that I know God has called me to be.”

Following the service, Ms. Penny Cost and three other drag performers offered a show during brunch. One was Ryan Gustafson, who performed as a drag king named “FN EZ.”

Gustafson, also a church member, told The Pantagraph that Hope UMC’s inclusivity efforts are both affirming and hopeful to them. They said if the hope wasn’t around, “I wouldn’t be going to church.”

They also said they’d still practice spirituality, but they wouldn’t feel they could fully be themselves anywhere else.

“It's important to be able to have that space and to be able to help create that space for others,” said Gustafson.

They also said the church is about love, and that’s a very basic expectation.

Also present was Paige Siems. She said she likes how the church keeps members informed and understanding of what’s going on in their congregation and community.

She said the church tasks itself with asking what it can do to help the community and serve people through Christ, or their own faith.

From drag performances like on Sunday, to acts of solidarity, Pride Month this June has Simmons excited.

They said pride is about rebellion, protests and pushing back on society, noting there are intersections with other social justice causes. Simmons said they look forward to all the love that comes out of that.

“Out of all the times to be going into, there is such hope to come,” they said.

Normal’s Allyson Miller, a member of Hope UMC, said she resonated with “Ms. Penny Cost” preaching about reaching God, divinity or other states of spirituality in different mediums.

“For us today, that's drag,” said Miller. “Sometimes, it is just sitting down and praying. Sometimes, it's journaling or painting or music.”

Rev. Jennie Edwards-Bertrand said the United Methodist Church as a whole is having a moment of conversation about what the future looks like, and whether or not it will be more inclusive.

She noted that Methodism is organized on a global level, and there are people in developing countries for whom inclusivity doesn’t make sense.

Edwards-Bertrand said there is a group that plans to break off from the United Methodist Church and follow what they believe is a more orthodox, traditional way of expressing faith.

“There’s a lot of tension,” she said of church matters.

But for her Bloomington congregation, their current bylaws state that all are people of “sacred worth,” whether they’re gay or straight.

Edwards-Bertrand said they’re extending that inclusiveness to other groups, like neurodivergent children.

She said membership is thriving thanks to inclusivity, and they're seeing people who wouldn’t have gone to church otherwise, or may have given up on religion.

“It’s truly connecting with people on the outside,” Edwards-Bertrand said.

Pride events to look for Pride at the Park — noon-2 p.m. Friday, June 10, Franklin Park, Bloomington



Pulse Memorial — 7 p.m. Saturday June 11 , The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., Bloomington

, The Bistro, Mobile Pride Parade— n oon-3 p.m. Saturday June 11, Miller Splash Park, Bloomington

Pride Pop-up Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Pride Picnic, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12 , Sugar Grove Nature Center, McLean For more, visit the Prairie Pride Coalition website at ppc-il.org/events/

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

