'Blue Christmas' service planned in Cropsey

CROPSEY — A Blue Christmas service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Cropsey United Methodist Church, 102 Pratt St., Cropsey.

The service will honor loved ones who have passed and is designed for those experiencing grief in many areas of their life.

The service will be officiated by husband and wife Revs. Wayne and Michele Giermann.

"Not everyone feels very merry at Christmas," said Rev. Michele Giermann. "Have you experienced loss, disaster or disappointment this year? Perhaps you've lost a loved one, gone through a divorce, lost a job or are suffering from an illness that has set you back." 

Rev. Wayne Giermann has a two-church charge at Cropsey and Saybrook (Wesbein) UMC. Rev. Michele Giermann has a three-church charge, the Three Rivers Parish, with locations at Colfax, Ellsworth and Pleasant Grove UMC. All are within the Vermillion River District. 

"This service will be a quiet, contemplative experience to participate as little or as much as you would like — taking time to acknowledge your pain during this season when you simply do not feel joy," said Rev. Wayne Giermann. "Jesus sees your pain and he wants to comfort you during this difficult time of year."

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

