Bloomington's Second Pres Church to host Christmas concert and food drive

BLOOMINGTON — Second Pres Church, 404 N. Prairie St. in Bloomington, will host a Christmas concert with a coat and food drive at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Springfield band Fun DMC will be performing at the concert as part of their Christmas Homecoming tour. They will sing Christmas classics and carols, do audience singalongs and more. For nearly a decade, the band has been playing throughout Central Illinois at churches, church camps, the Illinois State Fair and more. 

Second Pres Christmas Concert

A hero shot of Fun DMC, who will be performing at Second Pres Church, 404 N. Prairie St., for the Christmas concert on Dec. 8.

Some of their Christmas songs include classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Silent Night," "The Little Drummer Boy" and "Joy to the World." Next week's show will also feature live video interaction and skits, including one of the 12 Days of Christmas.

"We've done an advent concert before, but nothing really to this scale. We never really opened it up to the city," said Second Pres Communications Director Travis Lickey. "It's not really going to be a service; it's a full-on Christmas concert."

'Blue Christmas' service planned in Cropsey

Attendees are invited to bring gently used coats or non-perishable food items to set on stage before the show. 

Second Pres has been part of the Bloomington-Normal community since the mid-1850s, and Lickey added that there has been a constant need for the homeless community to be taken care of.

"That's the biggest draw for me, is taking care of the community," Lickey said. 

Second Pres Church

An aerial view of the outside of Second Pres Church, 303 N. Prairie St. in Bloomington. 

All of the food put on the stage during the event will be donated to a local food pantry. 

Lickey hopes to see anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people attend the event. 

"A lot of churches do Christmas concerts and do them really classically," Lickey said. "We kind of wanted to break tradition with that and be a little more intense with it."

The event will be socially distanced and masks will be required for the duration of the event. 

"I'm looking forward to people just being able to have fun, be entertained and kind of take their minds off of everything that's been going on with the craziness of the pandemic, and just come together with family and have an evening where they can just come and relax and experience something," Lickey said. 

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

