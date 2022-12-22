Bloomington-Normal Hanukkah traditions celebrate pride, solidarity

NORMAL — Buffeted by winds and near-freezing temperatures, 10-year-old Dovid Telsner stood next to a large menorah and delivered a blessing in Hebrew on Monday, the second night of Hanukkah.

"The first blessing is, basically, that God commanded us to light the menorah. And we say it all the nights," he said, standing outside the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal. "The second blessing is that God did miracles by the times of the Greeks and he also does miracles now."

Every year during the holiday season, millions of people celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration of Jewish religious liberty and solidarity. This year, Hanukkah started the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, and continues through the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

Dovid's father, Rabbi Chaim Telsner, leads Illinois State University's Chabad House, part of an international organization that "aims to make Judaism accessible in a warm and inclusive way to every Jew on campus," according to its website.

Telsner founded ISU Chabad in 2016 with his wife, Rochel, with whom he has seven children.

Chabad is one of two major Jewish religious organizations, alongside Moses Montefiore Temple, in Bloomington-Normal.

Telsner described Chabad as a "one-stop shop for all needs for Jewish students on campus."

But, he added, it does not stop with students.

"We make it more of our mission here to make Judaism accessible to all," he said.

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple said Hanukkah is a celebration of "religious freedom to practice any faith that you want to practice."

Mendel, 12, Telsner's oldest son, explained the history of Hanukkah, which marks a time more than 2,000 years ago when Jews were driven out of their temple and forced to take on non-kosher practices.

After revolting against their oppressors, he said, they restored their temple.

"They found the menorah, but they couldn't find the oil to light it," Mendel said. "They found one little jug, which should have lasted for one day but lasted for eight days. That's why we celebrate Hanukkah for eight days."

Dubowe said Hanukkah is more than simply lighting a candelabra for eight days in a row. She said it is a story of community and standing against fear and hatred.

"The idea of Hanukkah is a reminder that we should hold on to our pride, that we should not be afraid," she said.

She continued, "Antisemitism continues to rise, even more so today. But we want to convey that antisemitic action does not only impact Jews, but also other marginalized groups, like LGBTQIA+ or people of color."

Dubowe said, "We are not alone in this fear ... it is really important we don't only think about ourselves. We recognize that there's so many other groups that are experiencing fear in different ways because of (skin) color or their sexual identity."

However, Hanukkah brings communities together despite that fear, she said.

"Yes, it can be scary," Dubowe said. "Hanukkah gives us hope. Going back to that story (of the first Hanukkah), we must not forget who we are. We must stand for who we are. Not necessarily to be militant, but to build community, build relationships."