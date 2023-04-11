BLOOMINGTON — Every year around springtime, Jews the world over spend eight days celebrating and retelling the story of escaping enslavement in Egypt to freedom during Passover.

However, Rabbi Chaim Telsner of the Chabad at Illinois State University, said Passover is also a personal, spiritual journey for every Jew.

"The Jewish holidays aren't just representing things that happened years ago," Telsner said.

This year, the eight-day holiday began at sundown April 5 and ends the evening of April 13.

Passover is known as a festival of freedom, and the rabbi said, "Every person has their own limitations, their own boundaries, their own 'Egypt.'"

The Seder

The main ritual of Passover is the Seder feast, a festive meal with ritual foods that involves the re-telling of the Exodus with stories and song.

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington said the Seder is usually celebrated at home and held on the first two nights of Passover.

"We usually have a Seder plate with various symbols on that plate to allow us to retell the story of happened when the Jews were enslaved in Egypt," she said.

The plate typically includes cooked eggs, bitter herbs, greens and saltwater, juice or wine, with each item symbolizing something different, Dubowe said.

For instance, she said, "We have bitter herbs like horseradish to remember the bitterness of what we suffered, and then there's saltwater to remember the tears."

In addition to the Seder plate, families use a book known as the Haggadah to relive the experience.

The Haggadah, or "telling," outlines the Seder, or "order," Dubowe said.

"Everybody has a copy around the table," she said. "... Everybody around the room will take turns (reading the Haggadah.) It's a participatory, inclusive opportunity for all."

There are many different versions of the Haggadah with their own commentary and readings chosen based on certain themes. Every family chooses the one that is best for them, Dubowe said.

"Seder means order, and every Seder service we go through the same order, from beginning to end," she said.

Preparation

Passover requires a lot of preparation as well, Dubowe said. Part of the preparation pertains to the tradition that Jewish people are not allowed to eat leavened, or risen, bread or anything that is used to cook leavened bread.

"We're talking about cake and cookies and bread crumbs, croutons, toast — everything that's associated with wheat," Dubowe said.

Her own kitchen is "transformed," in preparation. "I have a toaster — I hide it," she said. "If I have any bread products, it's completely removed from the house, and there's a whole ritual with that."

She said Jewish families will "sell" their bread products to non-Jewish people before Passover, but buy them back as soon as the 8-day holiday ends.

Holiday at Home

Dubowe said Passover, like many Jewish holidays, "is a home holiday."

Traditionally, families gather for Passover, sometimes traveling long distances, she said.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic made that difficult, if not impossible.

So, to help bring people together, the temple and the Chabad held community Seders this year.

The Chabad is already designed to be a "home away from home" for Jewish students and the community, Telsner said.

He said it was no surprise that the Wednesday night Seder had a "very large crowd."

At the temple, however, community Seders are a relatively scarce phenomenon, but because the pandemic made it hard for people to travel, the temple made a concerted effort to have a community Seder, Dubowe said.

"The reality is that there are many people who do not have family and don't have a place to go. Sometimes, they go to other people's homes," Dubowe said. "But why not have it here?"

She said they had the Haggadah on a large display, seder plates, and, after the service, they served traditional Jewish holiday foods like brisket and matzo ball soup.

Break Free

One of the four Hebrew words for Passover is Hag ha-Herut, or the holiday of freedom.

Telsner said Passover is a time for people "to break free from our (own) Egypt."

Dubowe also noted there are many people in the world who still experience their own kind of slavery, symbolic or literal.

"There are more symbolic teachings that are much more significant today to the fact that there is still slave, child labor," she said.

"Because we've been there, we know what it's like. Therefore, it's our responsibility, along with others, to help and to speak up for those that are still not free today."