Bloomington church on the path to 'rise and rebuild' after January fire

BLOOMINGTON — After a structure fire in January rendered his church a total loss, Victory Church Executive Pastor Jarrod Herald had one simple message for his followers: "We will rise and we will rebuild."

Thanks to the contributions and cooperation of numerous churches and benefactors, Herald said he and his followers may be able to move into sections of Victory Church by April.

"Hopefully, we're going to be able to, in the coming years, be able to redevelop the land for many other structures," Herald said. The church is at 18180 U.S. Highway 150, just southeast of Bloomington.

The Jan. 10 fire started in the west wing of the church and progressed through its children's and youth ministry rooms, according to the Victory Church website.

The smoke and heat eventually made their way through the sanctuary, lobby and administrative offices. The extent of the damage rendered the building a total loss.

After evaluating its options, senior leadership determined it would be better to build a new facility than to try and perform repairs.

Although reconstruction would be months away, several community churches ensured that Victory's services would continue through this transitional period.

Within the first few weeks following the fire, Herald said there were nearly 60 churches and ministries — not only in Central Illinois but throughout the nation — offering volunteers, resources and use of their own facilities.

Victory Church partnered with the Vineyard Church of Bloomington-Normal to continue its food distributions each month at various locations, Herald said. Through this partnership, Herald said Victory still managed to help hundreds of families in need receive food.

Thanks to partnership with Journey Church, Herald said he was able to hold prayer services and youth groups on Wednesdays.

And by collaborating with Cornerstone Christian Academy, Victory has been able to offer Sunday morning services during 2022.

"The response of the local churches has just been massive over the last eight months and it has not let up," Herald said.

In August, the first walls of the new church were constructed, according to the Victory Church website.

On Sept. 9, BK Carpentry was issued a permit for about $1.8 million to help rebuild the church. Herald said steel work on building should begin Monday.

Herald credited Gateway Church out of Dallas for helping with insurance and receiving the necessary funding to start rebuilding.

The new church building is expected to have the same concrete footprint. However, Herald said the interior layout will be totally different.

The construction work has been divided into two phases: The first will focus on the west wing for the church's sanctuary and lobby, and the second will focus on the office area and other additions.