BLOOMINGTON — Members of a Bloomington nonprofit recently met with both the First Lady of Kenya and the First Lady of United States during a trip to Nairobi.

Spread Truth Ministries, a Christian group that operates in Bloomington and Kenya, met with both female dignitaries while providing food assistance and awareness of female genital mutilation in Kenya.

Jerry McCorkle, executive director of Spread Truth Ministries, said the organization has been active in Kenya as Spread Truth Africa for five years. The group partners with the Kenyan government to help educate the youth in an effort to turn them away from radicalization.

"The Kenyan government is really concerned with the youths and they're doing everything they really can to reach out to them," said McCorkle, a former Bloomington resident now based in South Carolina. "We have access to public schools to go around and be with the youth and share the curriculum."

According to the World Health Organization, FGM comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for nonmedical reasons, and is a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

More than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone FGM in 30 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. FGM is mostly carried out on young girls between infancy and 15 years old, according to WHO.

Although FGM is illegal in Kenya, it is still goes on.

Spread Truth's gospel-based curriculum, titled "What is a Little Girl Worth," teaches affected and at-risk girls about their bodies, but also parents and boys, in hopes of changing the mentality of how women and girls should be treated, McCorkle said.

The curriculum has been certified by the Kenyan government and has been taught to over 1,600 girls at three rescue centers.

During this most recent trip, McCorkle said they met with First Lady of Kenya Rachel Ruto on Feb. 22 to discuss their continued partnership and commitment to helping end FGM.

"The new administration and the First Lady of Kenya is very much in support of doing away with the old ways of FGM, and especially helping the women of Kenya improve their life and perspective," said Kevan Taylor, board member of Spread Truth, formerly of Bloomington-Normal but now living in Indiana. "She wants to work more closely with us to improve the relationship and to expand the relationship further to other neighboring countries."

Ruto and other Kenyan officials also talked about the drought the country is experiencing; it is the worst drought in over 40 years, McCorkle said. In response, Midwest Food Bank, which is a partner of Spread Truth, has been supplying food to affected areas.

Midwest Food Bank has delivered more than 800 tons of food to Kenya over the past several years, McCorkle said.

Spread Truth member Jeff Collins said he and other members later met with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at their hotel.

The meeting was informal, but Biden asked them where they from and what they were doing in Kenya, and she developed an interest in their work during that short time they had to talk, Collins said.

"You could tell that there was a genuine interest, so we'll see where that takes us, I mean, who knows," said Collins, a former Bloomington-Normal resident who now lives in Georgia.

Spread Truth began in 2001 at Calvary Baptist Church and now has two locations, including one in Bloomington and one in Nairobi, Kenya. For more information about the organization, visit www.spreadtruth.com.