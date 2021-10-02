5 questions with Timothy Mark Harris, new pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Timothy Mark Harris

Position: Pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church

Harris, 54, became the new pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Sept. 26. He was accompanied by his wife, Karin Harris.

1. What experience do you bring to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church?

I’m originally from Ohio, where I was a pastor for several years. Then I had a great opportunity to pastor in Brooklyn, New York, where we had a high engagement level with the disparity and issues within the Black community, the Hispanic community, but then also collaborations, of course, with our white brothers and sisters. Together, we did a lot of work for social justice — education, financial empowerment, but also housing, affordable housing specific to senior housing, and we did a lot of good stuff with nutritional foods. We’ve been doing a lot of community building. The Lord then allowed us to pastor in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where we did several collaborations across the city. I was a co-chair of an ecumenical group called Grand Rapids Association of Pastors. Also, I was one of the founders of a group called the Black Clergy Coalition. So, we’ve been doing a lot of community work throughout the last 15 to 18 years and we’re just excited to come to this area and to the historical Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, which has been here doing ministry coming into 156 years.

2. Why did you want to become pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church?

Well, it’s from a theological and spiritual perspective — it’s not as much from a perspective of a personal agenda, but it’s more of what I have considered a call from God and with that call comes confirmation for the people, so how I gather it and name it is pastor and people in partnership. That’s true ministry, so we’re looking to do everything that we can to ensure that the agenda of God’s will be done.

3. What does the history of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church mean to you?

From the research and the reading I’ve done for the area, I know they have a rich history regarding community and relationship building, and doing what needs to be done on the west side, for sure, but also being a voice for the people and being there to assist the people to the best of their ability with housing needs regarding possibly rent payments and/or basic needs with food, clothing, etc., because they have a clothing pantry, a food pantry. Historically, from my perspective, just the fact that they have been engaged in community and they have been doing ministry outside of the walls, so it reaches into the community to make sure needs are met and that everyone is represented. Also, to the point that justice is at the forefront and we know that justice for all is where we’re aiming and the point of the fact for the community is not just for the few, it’s for us all. So, I believe the history is rich. The other thing is literally being around for 156 years, so that as itself, they stand as a staple and a pillar and that has to be recognized and appreciated.

4. What’s your future outlook for the church?

The future is the relativeness of being engaged and building trust within the congregation and the community for myself since I’m newly planted here, but obviously, and directly, there’s four spiritual ministry objectives that I want to help bring that are really just going to build upon the foundation of what’s already here. No. 1: Establish effective relationships, in essence then participate in effective worship experiences. I want to make sure those are powerful. I want to engage in effective discipleship ministry, but also I want to continue and even to another level promote effective community partnerships. With all that in balance, we want to stay true to God’s holy word and we want to do that without compromise or excuse, so I believe in expository preaching and teaching and so there will be no compromise for our beliefs, our growth and our faith. We want to pursue the ministries of the church in unity through the power of love.

5. What do you enjoy outside of church and work, and what do you look forward to about being in Bloomington?

I love collaborating for community growth, seeing families come together. Education is big to me, so opportunity, but also I believe in when you have times you also have to have some fun, so I like sports entertainment. Anything sports. Anything to have even our youth involved, but anything event-driven — always like to have a biblical principle to back it or to run with it — and so from that, you’re not only having an event or having fun, but you’re having lessons that can be learned to help mature people so that they’ll be prepared to be great citizens within the area they live. And this is a beautiful area to be in. I think we have a great opportunity, but also responsibility to come together, Bloomington-Normal, and just be a great town and city, a great area for people to thrive.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

