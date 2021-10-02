5 questions with Timothy Mark Harris, new pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: Timothy Mark Harris
Position: Pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church
Harris, 54, became the new pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Sept. 26. He was accompanied by his wife, Karin Harris.
1. What experience do you bring to Mount Pisgah Baptist Church?
I’m originally from Ohio, where I was a pastor for several years. Then I had a great opportunity to pastor in Brooklyn, New York, where we had a high engagement level with the disparity and issues within the Black community, the Hispanic community, but then also collaborations, of course, with our white brothers and sisters. Together, we did a lot of work for social justice — education, financial empowerment, but also housing, affordable housing specific to senior housing, and we did a lot of good stuff with nutritional foods. We’ve been doing a lot of community building. The Lord then allowed us to pastor in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where we did several collaborations across the city. I was a co-chair of an ecumenical group called Grand Rapids Association of Pastors. Also, I was one of the founders of a group called the Black Clergy Coalition. So, we’ve been doing a lot of community work throughout the last 15 to 18 years and we’re just excited to come to this area and to the historical Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, which has been here doing ministry coming into 156 years.
2. Why did you want to become pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church?
Well, it’s from a theological and spiritual perspective — it’s not as much from a perspective of a personal agenda, but it’s more of what I have considered a call from God and with that call comes confirmation for the people, so how I gather it and name it is pastor and people in partnership. That’s true ministry, so we’re looking to do everything that we can to ensure that the agenda of God’s will be done.
3. What does the history of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church mean to you?
From the research and the reading I’ve done for the area, I know they have a rich history regarding community and relationship building, and doing what needs to be done on the west side, for sure, but also being a voice for the people and being there to assist the people to the best of their ability with housing needs regarding possibly rent payments and/or basic needs with food, clothing, etc., because they have a clothing pantry, a food pantry. Historically, from my perspective, just the fact that they have been engaged in community and they have been doing ministry outside of the walls, so it reaches into the community to make sure needs are met and that everyone is represented. Also, to the point that justice is at the forefront and we know that justice for all is where we’re aiming and the point of the fact for the community is not just for the few, it’s for us all. So, I believe the history is rich. The other thing is literally being around for 156 years, so that as itself, they stand as a staple and a pillar and that has to be recognized and appreciated.
4. What’s your future outlook for the church?
The future is the relativeness of being engaged and building trust within the congregation and the community for myself since I’m newly planted here, but obviously, and directly, there’s four spiritual ministry objectives that I want to help bring that are really just going to build upon the foundation of what’s already here. No. 1: Establish effective relationships, in essence then participate in effective worship experiences. I want to make sure those are powerful. I want to engage in effective discipleship ministry, but also I want to continue and even to another level promote effective community partnerships. With all that in balance, we want to stay true to God’s holy word and we want to do that without compromise or excuse, so I believe in expository preaching and teaching and so there will be no compromise for our beliefs, our growth and our faith. We want to pursue the ministries of the church in unity through the power of love.
5. What do you enjoy outside of church and work, and what do you look forward to about being in Bloomington?
I love collaborating for community growth, seeing families come together. Education is big to me, so opportunity, but also I believe in when you have times you also have to have some fun, so I like sports entertainment. Anything sports. Anything to have even our youth involved, but anything event-driven — always like to have a biblical principle to back it or to run with it — and so from that, you’re not only having an event or having fun, but you’re having lessons that can be learned to help mature people so that they’ll be prepared to be great citizens within the area they live. And this is a beautiful area to be in. I think we have a great opportunity, but also responsibility to come together, Bloomington-Normal, and just be a great town and city, a great area for people to thrive.
69 photos of Bloomington-Normal landmarks under construction
NORMAL CONSTRUCTION
NORMAL STREET 3
012004 Downtown Normal lac
DRAG ON UPTOWN BIZ 3 SAS
UPTOWN NORMAL 3 SAS
UPTOWN ECONOMY SAS
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT 2 SAS
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT LEAD SAS
013107 Medici's Restaurant 1 lac
013107 Medici's Restaurant 2 lac
031507 Medici Tree 1 lac
031507 Medici Tree 2 lac
070307 Medici LAC
021408 Medici 3 lac
011008 Medici 4 lac
Medici, Nov. 1, 2007
Cardinal Court
Illinois State University campus
Cardinal Court
Cardinal Court Dedication
DESTIHL
DESTIHL-2
DESTIHL-3
DESTIHL-4
TCS DESTIHL BREW 3 SAS
ISU Student Fitness Center
ISU Student Fitness Center
ISU Student Fitness
EIU Baseball
TERMINAL DELAY 1 SAS.JPG
TERMINAL DELAY 2 SAS.JPG
030707 Beaufort Closed 1 lac
MARRIOTT HOTEL 7 CTM
072808 Uptown Normal 2 lac
OSF CONSTRUCT 3 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT 2 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT 1 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT file 2 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT file 3 SAS
Hospital projects advance
Advocate Outpatient
Advocate Outpatient
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
TRANS CENTER UPDATE LEAD SAS
MULTIMODAL CENTER GROUND BREAKING
TRANSPORTATION CENTER UPDATE 3 SAS
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
Multimodal Transport
Multimodal Transport
Uptown Station 1
Uptown Station 8
Store closures 1
K's vacancy 2
032614-blm-biz-1hyvee
Real Estate 3
Real Estate 2
BCPA
BCPA
Convergence
Convergence
Convergence
BCPA KIDS 1 SAS
BCPA
AMES FILE 3 SAS.JPG
IWU buildings to open in January
AMES FILE 3 SAS (1).JPG
PROGRESS COVER DAY TWO 1.JPG
082003 The Ames Library 3 lac
View more galleries and slideshows
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
"Statistically speaking, we know that African Americans make up about 8 or 9% of the population," NAACP Bloomington-Normal First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson said. "However, only 3.2% of them have been vaccinated. We want to make sure we do whatever we can to minimize the disparity there ... because it's a matter of life."