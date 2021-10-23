5 questions with Doris Hill, retired organist from Second Presbyterian Church

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Doris Simpson Hill

Position: Retired organist from Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington

1. How long were you with Second Presbyterian Church?

I started in October 1971 and then I retired in 2009 because I had to have very serious back surgery. They did not think I would walk or play the organ again. After a year, I was able to play again and I continued my teaching at (Illinois) Wesleyan (University). During that time I could teach and sit, and gradually, little by little, I continued to practice and then I substituted at the church for a while. Then my husband and I moved to New York. In 2013, they hired me at the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles (New York). Then, I came back to Second Presbyterian in January 2017 and I retired in August 2020.

2. The church recently held an event to recognize your retirement. How was that?

It was a wonderful day. They did a video capping the years that I was there. My husband and I were both very active with the young people and the choirs, of course, and touring (performances). We toured with the high school kids for 30 years and that would have been every spring in the first part of June we would go alternatively north, south, east and west. My children were all part of that program and loved it.

3. How do you reflect on your time at the church?

It’s hard because I had treasured memories of so many tours, and then with the chapel choir we toured in Europe five years for five different tours, so those were tremendous. I had treasured memories with the young people and the adults and the music program all the way around. It feels like my whole life was there and I can’t think of it without tears of joy and thanksgiving. It was that special to me. I don’t think I ever worked a day in my life; it was always just what I wanted to do.

4. When did you start playing the organ?

Before I was born, my father prayed that I could play the piano. When I was 7 years old I started taking piano lessons. I began to play for church services when I was 10 at the Cedar Grove Methodist Church in southern Illinois. From there, I went through high school, had a wonderful teacher, and I was in competitions. I went to summer camp at Illinois Wesleyan; that’s where I got my bachelor’s degree and master's. That was also a wonderful time. I loved the teachers and the education seemed to be just what I needed. After that, I was hired at Second Presbyterian Church. I finished the master’s degree in May 1971 and I was hired at the church in October 1971. From there on, the job just got bigger every year.

5. What have you enjoyed doing so far in retirement?

I still play the piano every day. I have a piano at home, so I’ve been doing a little bit of composing and practicing. I did a program a couple months ago with a good friend flautist and we played for a music group. I’m reading a lot and spending lots of time with my family. I have four children and 10 grandchildren and a new great-grandchild, so I’m busy with family. It is great; I didn’t always have that much time before, but now I have more time and it’s great. I love it.

