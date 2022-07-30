5 questions with a Bloomington priest called to serve two historic parishes

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email rmiller@pantagraph.com.

Name: Father Jeffrey D. Stirniman

Position: Pastor of Holy Trinity and Historic St. Patrick parishes in Bloomington

1. Why did you become a priest, and how did that journey lead you to Bloomington-Normal?

Because God called me, by name, to be a priest and I responded. In other words, I felt a desire to serve God and His Church. The first time I had this desire was felt in fifth grade; after that, I did a fair amount of dating in high school and college, and in the fall of 1988 I finally realized God calling me to be a priest, but only having established a decent prayer life. This was about one year after I graduated college, from the University of Iowa. I read about Bishop John J. Myers — the then bishop of the Diocese of Peoria — in Newsweek magazine and I liked what he said and what he was doing with the presbyterate and I was impressed with the number of seminarians studying for the Diocese of Peoria — about 65 at the time. I interviewed with the Diocese of Peoria, I was accepted, and after seminary I was then ordained to the priesthood in August of 1995.

2. What is a typical day/week like for you, and what hobbies or interests do you have beyond your vocation?

My typical day consists of celebrating Holy Mass, hearing Confessions, presiding over Eucharistic Adoration, praying for about 1.5 hours throughout the day, doing many communiques of emails, text messages, phone calls and in-person appointments. My typical day also includes having committee meetings or small group meetings to plan for events or for new ministries or seeking to improve the physical well-being of the many buildings and grounds of the parishes of which I am a pastor.

A fair amount of time is spent daily on conferring with my great front office staff members, deacons and other ministerial leaders in my parishes, which fosters coordination and implementation amongst ministries, events and people.

My main hobby is growing fruit and nut trees. Some other hobbies I enjoy are collecting ancient coins, reading about world markets, and collecting the elements of the periodic table.

3. In what feels like an especially turbulent world beset by so many social, economic and political problems, what advice would you give someone just trying to deal with it?

Do all you can to grow closer to Jesus Christ and the Father and the Holy Spirit; in doing so, you will become a faithful and loving friend of God and only then will you have a true sense of peace, joy, purpose and freedom in life.

This is primarily done through a life of daily prayer, celebrating the sacraments and keeping holy the Lord’s Day, as well as being a person of virtue.

I would add that this current life and this world are fleeting and cannot offer what Jesus promises to His faithful disciples: eternal life and eternal happiness. No matter what unrest and “noise” and false lights the world throws at us or offers us, it will not address the deepest yearnings of the human heart.

4. Holy Trinity and Historic St. Patrick's parishes are conducting a feasibility study about their future. What are they looking at in terms of capital projects, fundraising and other changes?

Overall, these feasibility studies are being conducted to see if my fellow parishioners at my two parishes think it to be a wise thing to address improvements of some large physical plant issues, such as replacing the elevator operating mechanisms, replacing an aging roof, making ADA compliant bathrooms, addressing leaks in our church buildings, expanding and improving a parking lot, tuckpointing and flashing, etc.

An overall perspective I have is we must maintain — and sometimes, replace and improve — physical plant issues. In doing we so, we will be embracing good stewardship as well as making it possible to carry out our spiritual ministries in a more effective manner.

5. What is something that most people don't know about but you wish they did?