Colwell completes Surface Common Core training

Pantagraph

U.S. Navy

Jack D. Colwell

NORMAL — U.S. Navy Seaman Jack D. Colwell, son of Martha Colwell and Craig Colwell, both of Normal, has completed Surface Common Core training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command, Great Lakes, Illinois. He will be stationed in Norfolk, Virginia.

A 2020 graduate of Normal Community West High School, Colwell graduated from bootcamp at the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command with Division 380 on Aug. 27.

Jack D. Colwell

Jack D. Colwell

 PROVIDED PHOTO
