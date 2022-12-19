Central Illinois fishermen venture out for icy challenges

BLOOMINGTON — As winter approaches and temperatures drop, many outdoor enthusiasts take to indoor hibernation, awaiting the sun's return.

However, once everything freezes, a unique fan emerges: the ice fisher.

Ice fishing is similar to open-water fishing in two aspects: There are fish, and there are those who try to catch them.

End of similarities.

In ice fishing, the rod, reel and tackle are all smaller. Drills are required to get through the ice. Different hazards and dangers threaten the fisher. Even the techniques are different.

Standard ice fishing gear looks something like this: one or two small rods, boots, a drill (powered or hand-crank), heater/warmer, winter clothing (preferably floatation devices), small lures and the tools needed to maintain it all.

Still, it boils down to this: There are fish, and there are those who try to catch them.

Matthew Newcom, a Bloomington native living in Champaign-Urbana, is part of the latter group.

"I started ice fishing because I enjoy fishing in general," said Newcom, who has a YouTube channel called Engineering Hooksets. "It's fun to switch it up for one or two months of the year."

The 27-year-old engineering student said his first trip on the ice was in February 2021 on Evergreen Lake.

"Assuming you're warm enough, ice fishing is a lot more relaxed than (open-water fishing)," he said.

As someone who has been fishing since he was a toddler, Heyworth resident Jim Crowley thinks fish are pretty simple.

"They do not think," Crowley said, showing off some of his homemade fishing gear. "They simply react to their environment.

"They do three things," he continued. "They swim. They eat. They make little fish. That's all they do."

Crowley has quite the pedigree: He was a tournament fisher for over a dozen years, he has had his own TV shows on Wire2Fish TV, he has produced several radio shows, and he records a podcast.

Crowley said he has done "pretty much, the last 30 years, anything media-wise related to fishing."

He said fish bite for two reasons: hunger and reaction. "Most of the time, we're not catching fish that are hungry. It's our job as the angler to make them react," Crowley said.

To get that reaction, bait fish or lure action needs to do something different to break the routine.

"What gets a strike is, a lot of times, not the action of the lure, but the absence of motion," Crowley said. "When that lure stops, or when it changes, when it does something different — out of the ordinary."

The same is true for open-water fishing.

"A lot of time, in small lakes and reservoirs, the fish will be in the same places in the wintertime that they are in the summer," Crowley said.

His process is simple: Go to those spots, drill a hole, "then just sit. And then you wait," he said.

Fish are cold-blooded, meaning their body temperature is the same as their environment. Because the water is cold, the fish's metabolism slows down, Crowley said.

And because of this, he said, "they're not really going for a big meal."

Crowley said his favorite setup is a "mustache jig," a horizontal, brightly colored lure on light line. He holds his rod with his index finger on the base of the pole to feel the weight of the tiny jig moving in the water.

"(Ice fishing) teaches you how to pay attention to that really light bite," Crowley said. "Because a lot of times, it's a really, really light bite."

While ice fishing can be relaxing and very rewarding, it does carry some pretty serious hazards.

"Ice fishing is very dangerous if you aren't careful," Newcom said. "The general rule of thumb is to drill a test hole near the bank and make sure there are 4 solid inches of ice."

According to Almanac.com, ice that is 4 inches thick can hold a group in single file.

In February earlier this year, the pond at White Oak Park in Bloomington had ice that was 10 to 12 inches thick.

That ice can hold over 3 tons of weight.

Still, safety is the foremost priority for ice fishers.

"You should also at minimum have ice spikes with you so you can pull your way out if you fall through," Newcom said.

"You could also wear a float suit, life jacket or a wetsuit to be extra safe. I usually wear an automatically inflating life jacket while I ice fish."

Crowley said he never goes out on the ice alone. He added he has never fallen through the ice, but that does not mean he cuts corners.

He has spiked boots, hand warmers and a flotation suit that can keep him afloat for two hours.

Still, he said, "the best thing I've been taught to do is if you start going through, everything drops and your arms spread out." This makes your surface area greater and distributes your weight more evenly.

"And then you lean forward ... and you start kicking your feet. It'll basically, what I call 'seal' you back up on the ice, just like a seal coming up out of the ice."

Even with all this in mind, ice fishing remains an alluring challenge.

"It's a feeling of competition," Crowley said. "There's days when they win. Every time I go out on the water, I learn something.

"Some days I'm better than they are. Some days they're a lot better than me."