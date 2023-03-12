FAIRBURY — As you drive by silos and barns along Livingston County 1000 North Road near Fairbury, a grove of trees appears, looking like a forest oasis amid the agricultural fields.
The “oasis” is Fugate Woods, donated to the nonprofit Prairie Lands Foundation by Howard and Bernadine Fugate.
Trails through the 100-plus-acre Fugate Woods and the adjacent 10 acres of Jay’s Timber, also part of the Prairie Lands system, allow visitors to explore woodlands, restored prairie and riverside habitat.
It is as much an oasis for wildlife as it is for two-footed visitors.
The woods were alive with birdsong as March came in like a lamb.
A muskrat swam along the south fork of the Vermilion River, which flows through the woods.
A small herd of deer peeked briefly at hikers before flashing their white tails like a flag and bounding away.
Tracks in a few muddy sections of trail indicated the presence of raccoons, opossums and other critters.
“There’s a lot of hiking opportunity out here and just a way to enjoy nature if that’s what you're looking for,” said foundation board member Rob Duffy.
Another board member, Dean Wessels, noted, “The trails are connected to James Woods, which in turn are connected to trails that go through Fairbury to North Park.”
Jay’s Timber, donated by Jay Goold, originally belonged to his grandparents. His sister, Joan Smeltzer, said, “We came down here a lot when we were kids, looking for the spring flowers, in the fall looking at the leaves, getting sticks, looking up the different types of fungus growing on the downed trees.”
Smeltzer said the woods harbor a nice assortment of spring flowers, including Dutchman’s breeches, violets, mayapples and trillium. Those wildflowers should begin emerging in April and Smeltzer said, “A little later in the spring, there are some wild hyacinths.”
The entrance is at 23450 E. 1000 North Road, about 2 ½ miles northeast of Fairbury. Although 1000 North Road is fairly busy, Smeltzer said the trees “shelter you from that road noise and it’s just quiet and peaceful and you can find a log or a downed tree to sit on and just kind of breathe in nature.”
Fugate Woods is open to foot traffic from sunrise to sunset. Pets must be leashed. Bikes are not allowed. It is closed Mother’s Day and during deer season.
The Red Bud Pavilion, a memorial to Wessels’ father, Harlan Wessels, was built through donations and volunteer labor. The picnic shelter is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It overlooks the south fork of the Vermilion River.
A nearby fire pit is surrounded by benches made by shop class students at Prairie Central High School with materials donated by the Bill Fugate family.
“We’re just very lucky to have the family and what they’ve done for the community,” said Duffy.
For more information about the foundation and Fugate Woods, see prairielandsfoundation.org and fugatewoods.org or the Prairie Lands Foundation Facebook page.
The Fairbury-based foundation focuses on Livingston, McLean and Ford counties, supporting charitable community projects, educational programs, public spaces and conservation of rural and urban areas.
Nature-themed books to lure us outdoors
'Birds of North America' and 'Trees of North America'
“Birds” was last updated in 1994, “Trees” in 1980, and there’s lots of new science and wowza photography to share.
The biggest change is the inclusion of conservation status, and both guides include range maps that show the impact of climate change for each species.
The bird guide covers more than 800 species.
The tree guide has more than 540.
National Audubon Society (Knopf)
'A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds' (W.W. Norton)
Scott Weidensaul, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his past work on birds, follows their arduous and lengthy global migrations.
In one breathtaking passage, he describes looking at a radar map over the northeastern U.S. and seeing “immense blobs of pale blue and green, the radar signature of millions of songbirds aloft in the clear night on their way south,” — unseen by us because of the darkness, he writes.
'Lessons from Plants' by Beronda L. Montgomery (Harvard University Press)
Beronda Montgomery, a biochemist at Michigan State University, aims “to increase plant awareness, mitigate potential biases against plants, and introduce you to the wisdom of plants.”
She looks at how plants experience the world, imagining what life looks like from their perspective.
'Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom' (Phaidon)
This heavy, glossy coffee-table book explores how flowers and floral motifs have been used over the ages in art, fashion and design.
There’s also a timeline of the history of flowers, and a rundown of the symbolism and significance accrued to some species over the centuries.
'The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Humming-birds' by Jon Dunn (Basic Books)
A natural history writer and photographer, Jon Dunn travels up and down the full range of these tiny birds, which now live only in the Americas, from near the Arctic Circle to the tip of South America.
He writes not only about how they live and are faring, but about their history as a subject of fascination and exploitation.
'Buzz Words: Poems About Insects' (Everyman’s Library, Alfred A. Knopf)
From a dew-drunk cicada that inspired a first-century poem in ancient Greece to Walt Whitman’s “noiseless, patient spider,” this anthology shows that watching bugs is as old as civilization.
At a time when many insects are at risk, including some of the most beneficial ones, this volume appreciates our eternal love-hate relationship with them.
'A Brief History of Earth: Four Billion Years in Eight Chapters' (Harper Collins)
Harvard geologist and natural history professor Andrew H. Knoll charts the planet’s history in accessible style, from its beginning as “a small planet accreted out of rocky debris circling a modest young star” through the development of minerals, geographical formations, atmosphere and life forms large and small.
'50 Things to Do at the Beach' (Princeton Architectural Press)
Kids at the beach can go deeper — literally and figuratively — into the sea with tips from environmental scientist and professional surfer Easkey Britton.
Part of the publisher’s “Explore More” series (previous titles include “50 Things to See in the Sky” and “50 Things to Do in the Wild”), this book explores our connection to the ocean and its health.