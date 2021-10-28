Bloomington officials urge area nonprofits to apply for grant funding

BLOOMINGTON — Just a handful of area nonprofits have submitted applications for available funding from the John M. Scott Healthcare Commission so far, a development first-year chair Karen Schmidt told The Pantagraph is "unusual."

"Usually we get a lot of interest, but that hasn't happened yet," she said. "My understanding is that in the previous years, when the commission rewrote the grant opportunities, there hasn't been a time where there hasn't been a healthy response."

Grant applications opened Oct. 1 for nearly $1 million in funding from the John M. Scott Health Care Trust.

McLean County nonprofits can apply individually or in collaboration with other agencies, as long as their proposal on how to use the funds is targeted at improving health and health care access to those who are underserved by traditional systems.

Schmidt said while grant funding is often programmatic in nature, this particular fund allows agencies to request money for capital or building projects as well.

"We're spending quite a bit of time trying to identify grants that will provide money for buildings or facilities, for fees, for fixtures and all that kind of stuff," she said. "Brick-and-mortar grants are really hard to come by. That's one thing that makes this (turnout) really unusual."

The deadline for area agencies to apply for grants is Nov. 12.

Past recipients include Faith in Action, the McLean County Health Department, West Bloomington Revitalization Project and Project Oz, among others.

