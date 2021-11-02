Bloomington-Normal garden centers plan holiday event

BLOOMINGTON — Four Bloomington-Normal garden centers will host the "Four Friends: One Fabulous Weekend" holiday tour.
The event is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Participants are AB Hatchery & Garden Center, 916 E. Grove St.; Casey's Garden Shop & Florist, 1505 N. Main St.; Growing Grounds, 1600 South Main St.; and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses, 2010 Fox Creek Road.
Attendees who visit all four centers will have a chance to win one of four $100 gift certificates or one of four second place drawings. Attendees can receive a punch card at any of the four locations starting Friday evening.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.