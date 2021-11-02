 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington-Normal garden centers plan holiday event

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Four Bloomington-Normal garden centers will host the "Four Friends: One Fabulous Weekend" holiday tour.

The event is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.

Participants are AB Hatchery & Garden Center, 916 E. Grove St.; Casey's Garden Shop & Florist, 1505 N. Main St.; Growing Grounds, 1600 South Main St.; and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses, 2010 Fox Creek Road. 

Attendees who visit all four centers will have a chance to win one of four $100 gift certificates or one of four second place drawings. Attendees can receive a punch card at any of the four locations starting Friday evening.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans are stressed about the holiday season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

Chinquapin Bluffs, located in Woodford County, is the largest preserve owned by ParkLands. The foundation is a private, nonprofit organization, founded in 1967, to protect, restore and manage natural land in the Mackinaw River watershed.

UnitedHealthcare returning to Illinois Obamacare exchange

UnitedHealthcare returning to Illinois Obamacare exchange

When Illinois consumers start shopping for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange next week, they’ll see at least three new options for next year, including plans from UnitedHealthcare, which pulled out of the state’s marketplace five years ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans are stressed about the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News