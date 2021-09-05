B-N Sunrise Rotary raises over $25,000 for local service projects

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary’s sixth annual Brats and Bags Fundraiser on Aug. 6 in downtown Bloomington raised more than $25,000 for Midwest Food Bank, Timber Pointe Outdoor Center as well as other Rotary local and international service projects.

The club presented a check for $10,000 on Aug. 24 to Tara Ingham, Midwest Food Bank executive director. Midwest Food Bank is a volunteer-based national food bank that provides food relief to those in need.

Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary was founded in 1990 and brings together community-minded people to take action for lasting change. It meets at 7 a.m. every Tuesday at Eastland Suites, 1801 Eastland Drive, Bloomington. For more information, email bnsunrise.rotary@gmail.com.

