 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GENEROSITY

B-N Sunrise Rotary raises over $25,000 for local service projects

  • 0
Check presentation

The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary presents a $10,000 check to the Midwest Food Bank on  Aug. 24. Pictured, from left, are Tracy Patkunas, Kristen Kubsch, Tara Ingham (the food bank's executive director), Laura Pritts and Chris Downing  
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary’s sixth annual Brats and Bags Fundraiser on Aug. 6 in downtown Bloomington raised more than $25,000 for Midwest Food Bank, Timber Pointe Outdoor Center as well as other Rotary local and international service projects.

The club presented a check for $10,000 on Aug. 24 to Tara Ingham, Midwest Food Bank executive director. Midwest Food Bank is a volunteer-based national food bank that provides food relief to those in need.

Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary was founded in 1990 and brings together community-minded people to take action for lasting change. It meets at 7 a.m. every Tuesday at Eastland Suites, 1801 Eastland Drive, Bloomington. For more information, email bnsunrise.rotary@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News