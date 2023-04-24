LEXINGTON — Eighteen-month-old Sofie wasn’t content to ride in the backpack worn by her dad, Mitchell Hoekstra of Bloomington.

“Down. Down,” she said, pointing to the trail along the Mackinaw River at the ParkLands Foundation’s Merwin Preserve.

“She just loves to be outside,” said her mother, Ann Hoekstra, as she followed her enthusiastic toddler, who investigated everything from wildflowers to sticks on the path once she got her wish to be “down.”

Sofie scrambled across a downed tree along the path, brushed herself off and kept on moving.

She and her parents weren’t alone in their exploration.

The trails were full of individuals and families enjoying a warm mid-April Saturday surrounded by a sea of bluebells — something the Merwin Preserve is famous for each spring.

“We love when people come out to see the wildflowers and just enjoy the preserves,” said Corrie Scott, a member of the ParkLands board of directors. “We believe that when people are in nature it makes you want to support nature.”

The Merwin Preserve is at 25777 North 1925 East Road. Parking is available on 1925 East Road and the north gate on 2650 North Road and the south gate on PJ Keller Highway. Dogs are not allowed at ParkLands Foundation preserves.

Scott noted that in the book “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh, bluebells are “a symbol for constancy and everlasting love. And here at the Merwin Preserve they are just filling the bottomland down by the river.”

Wildflower fans have an everlasting love for the bluebells of the Merwin Preserve, but it is not the only place they can be found.

Humiston Woods, near Pontiac, through which the Vermilion River and Wolf Creek flow, rivals the Merwin Preserve with its display of bluebells and other wildflowers. Use Exit 201 off Interstate 55. Check humistonwoods.org for more details.

Other good places to see bluebells include Illinois Canyon at Starved Rock State Park near Utica, the Shady Hollow Trail on the south end of Comlara Park near Hudson and Hedge Apple Woods in Bloomington’s Ewing Park.

Spring woodland wildflowers are also called “ephemeral” because they don’t last long. It’s a delicate balancing act, requiring the right amount of warmth and sunshine. Once the trees leaf out and shade the forest floor, the woodland wildflowers, for the most part, are done blooming.

A parade of different wildflowers bloom in sequence, which is important for the bugs and other pollinators who rely on them for nourishment.

Our warmer-than-normal spring has resulted in many wildflowers blooming earlier than normal. But although the bloodroot may be long gone and Dutchman’s breeches might be hard to see, you can still find trillium, wild geranium and violets.

In addition, look for Jack in the pulpit, shooting stars and columbine to show up soon, if they are not already blooming in some places. The mayapples, which look like green umbrellas for forest gnomes, will soon have a single white flower blossoming under their leaves. Look for plants with twin umbrellas to find the flowers.

If you need help identifying the wildflowers you see, get a good guidebook, such as “Illinois Wildflowers” by Don Kurz, or try the iNaturalist phone app. And remember to leave the wildflowers for others to enjoy. Don’t pick, uproot or trample them.