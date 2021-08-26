A Lyft ride might be in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

CHICAGO – In 2019, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was being booked on Airbnb for Lollapalooza.

In 2020, the 27-foot hot dogs on wheels was all about helping couples pop the question.

Now, the Wienermobile is available for free rides via the Lyft rideshare app.

Passengers who request a Lyft XL in Chicago Wednesday through Friday may be surprised with a free Wienermobile pickup by Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers. Riders get to enjoy trips with music, neon lights and Oscar Mayer swag (free shirts, hot dog masks and Wienermobile whistles).

Riders must be Lyft app members and live within city limits for a chance at a ride, according to an Oscar Mayer spokesperson. The Wienermobile can hold up to four passengers, with two additional seats designated for Hotdoggers. Groups with more than four passengers will not be eligible for Wienermobile Lyft, and will be contacted before the ride to confirm party size.

Riders in New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta will also be participating in the fun.

“Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020, whether you’re headed to a family picnic, BBQ with friends, or attending a sports game or concert,” said Ethan Eyler, director of brand products at Lyft. “We’re excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer.”

