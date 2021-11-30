5 Bloomington zoo big cats show signs of COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is adjusting its Wild Lights event after five big cats began showing signs of COVID-19.

The zoo closed the Katthoefer Animal Building after a Sumatran tiger and four snow leopards had labored breathing and a cough that started on Nov. 20, said Jay Tetzloff, zoo director.

"What we have found out in zoos and aquariums across the country is that carnivores and primates are susceptible," Tetzloff told The Pantagraph on Tuesday. "We have been cautious for a year and a half with those animals, wearing N-95 masks, wearing gloves, and spending less time with them than usual.

"This is the first time we've had any animal that has shown symptoms."

The cats, which have been tested and are waiting on results, are being treated for coronavirus and are responding to that treatment, Tetzloff said.

“What other zoos have seen in their cats that have tested positive are those symptoms," he said. "Cats get a cold like we do, but we’re just being really cautious."

Tetzloff said that while humans can contract the virus from the animals, it is a far lower rate than humans passing the virus on to the animals. The virus can be fatal for the cats, and Tetzloff said there have been at least four big cats in North America that have died from COVID-19.

None of the animals at the zoo have received COVID vaccinations, but Tetzloff said the city continues to consult veterinarians as well as evaluating and following results from other facilities that have administered vaccinations.

Tickets for the opening weekend of Wild Lights are free for Miller Park Zoological Society members, and are discounted at $5 for non-members. The event runs Saturday and Sunday 5 to 8 p.m.

People who have purchased full-priced tickets in advanced may receive a refund of $3, or they can choose to donate the money to the zoo. Tickets for the event's second weekend on Dec. 10 and 11 will remain full priced at $3 for Zoological Society members and $8 for non-members.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces at the zoo.

Earlier this year, a snow leopard at Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died of pneumonia induced by COVID. Eight big cats at the St. Louis Zoo also have tested posted in November. Other positive results were detected in animals at the zoo in Denver.

