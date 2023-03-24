PONTIAC — The Pontiac Correctional Center was placed on lockdown this week after two correctional officers were attacked by individuals in custody.

Illinois Department of Corrections Spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said the assaults occurred Wednesday morning and both offenders were transferred to other facilities. The investigation is ongoing. Further information about the location of the assaults within the prison, and whether any charges have been filed, was unavailable Friday.

"The department’s top priority is to continue to take all steps possible to keep our staff safe as they face demanding and challenging situations daily to make our state safer," Puzzello said.

AFSCME Council 31 spokesman Anders Lindall said one employee suffered fractures of the orbital bones, which required surgery in Peoria, while the other sustained a broken arm and broken nose.

Union-backed Pontiac correctional officers picketed outside the prison in December for additional staff and better safety conditions.

However, Lindall said the situation since then has only gotten worse.

"According to the latest numbers IDOC provided to the union, while Pontiac is authorized to have 704 officers, it currently has just 304 in paid status," Lindall said in an email. "IDOC leadership must take immediate action to keep correctional employees safe on the job."

According to the latest quarterly report released by IDOC, staff members of the Pontiac Correctional Center were assaulted by individuals in custody 20 times in September, 14 times in October and 20 times in November.

This is three times the number of staff assaults reported at the Menard Correctional Center, a maximum-security prison with twice the inmate population as Pontiac, over the same three-month period.

Pontiac had 755 inmates as of the last quarterly repot in November, and Menard had 1,595.

Two Pontiac correctional officers injured in November had been attacked with a homemade weapon. This incident also required the prison to be placed on lockdown.