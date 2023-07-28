BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department has reported this year's first finding of a dead bird infected with West Nile virus. The bird was found Friday in the 61761 ZIP code, MCHD said.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquitos and occurs commonly from summer through autumn, according to a Friday press release from the health department.

"Birds are common carriers of the virus. Mosquitoes bite birds, become infected, then pass that infection when they bite people or other animals," stated MCHD Environmental Health Division Director Tom Anderson.

MCHD urged residents to follow these safety recommendations, which they call the "3 R's":

Remove areas of standing water around your yard or business where mosquitoes can breed, such as old tires or unused planting pots. This should be done weekly, as it takes only seven to 10 days for mosquito eggs to develop into biting adults.

Repel mosquitoes using insect repellent that includes DEET, lemon eucalyptus oil or picaridin. You can also repel by wearing clothing that covers your skin, especially at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Report dead birds that show no sign of injury to the MCHD Environmental Health section at 309-888-5482. If it appears the bird died within the past 24 hours (no decay or insect infestation), MCHD may collect it and have it tested for West Nile.

Mosquito control strategies can be found at mcleancountyil.gov/1739/Mosquito-Control-Strategies.

According to the press release, "Anyone can get WNV, and 4 out of 5 people will experience no symptoms according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ... People aged 50 and older are at greater risk of severe illness."

The release continued, "Symptoms to watch for include fever, headache, body and joint aches, fatigue, rash, vomiting and diarrhea. Severe cases cause convulsions, coma, vision loss, paralysis and (in rare cases) even death.

"If you develop symptoms like these, which will often begin about 3-7 days after a mosquito bite, seek medical attention immediately."

The CDC reported 1,035 cases of West Nile last year, and 79 deaths related to the virus. Eight of those deaths were in Illinois, but none were in McLean County.

Concerned citizens can find resources at mcleancountyil.gov/1717/Mosquito-Borne-Illness.

