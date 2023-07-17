PONTIAC — Animal shows, tractor pulls and chainsaw sculpting will be among the entertainment at the 92nd Livingston County Ag Fair, which runs Wednesday through Saturday in Pontiac.

The fair has been a tradition in Livingston County since 1930. Each year, a group of volunteers not only hosts the event but also maintains 4-H Park, repairs buildings, oversees an annual scholarship program for 4-H members and sponsors fundraisers with the goal of continuing the fair’s traditions.

All children ages 10 and under are admitted to the fair for free.

Individuals over the age of 60 are admitted for $2.

Anyone over the age of 10 who comes before 4 p.m. is admitted for $5 each day. Those who come after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will be admitted for $10. Adults coming after 4 p.m. on Thursday will be admitted for free.

On Wednesday, the fair’s king and queen will be announced along with the scholarship presentations. This will be followed by a World Championship Rodeo put on by Broken Horn Rodeo Co.

On Friday, there will be a kids tractor pull at 4:30 p.m. followed by additional tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. There also will be a decorated cake auction benefitting the fair’s scholarship fund.

On Saturday, there will be a chainsaw carving auction with all proceeds benefitting the Livingston County Fair. There also will be a demo derby in the grandstand area, presented by Ramer Race Promotions at 7:30 p.m.

The fair takes place on the fairgrounds at 18142 4-H Park Road in Pontiac. For a full schedule of events and entertainment, visit livingstoncountyagfair.com.

Close 072017-blm-loc-5fair jasmine Mehalic, 14, Streator, a member of the Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club,removed the saddle from her horse, Cowboy, after practicing for rodeo games Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-1fair Fans blow to beat the heat as Grace Brown, 12, Flanagan, a member of the Flanagan Town & Country 4-H Club, helps her brother, Trevor, change the litter in their chicken cages Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair in Pontiac. The fair runs through 7:30 p.m. Saturday and includes a variety of exhibits, The Cincinnati Circus 7 p.m. Thursday, World Championship Rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday and demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For a photo gallery, go to www.pantagraph.com. 072017-blm-loc-3fair Natalie Zimmerman, 9, Pontiac, left, and Elena Krause, 10, Pontiac, both members of the Emmington Hotshots 4-H Club, wait to display their Cheviot sheep during competition Wednesday at the fair. 072017-blm-loc-4fair All eyes were on 4-H judge Larry Martell of Ancona as he judged the vegetable plates Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-6fair Members of local 4-H clubs plaid a hand of cards while waiting to show their livestock Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-7fair Ty Drach, 16, Pontiac, a member of the Fairbury Prairie Farmers 4-H Club, prepared his beef exhibit Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-8fair Josie Hart, 9, Cornell, a member of the Community Classic Clovers, and her mother, Susie, wash her hereford steer before judging Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-9fair Dee Woodburn of Pontiac judges Laine Honeggar's 4-H floral entry Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-10fair Contestants line up with their livestock entries for judging Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. 072017-blm-loc-2fair Internationally recognized wood carver Steve Higgins of Kansas City, Mo., uses a chainsaw to carve a frog from a tree stump Wednesday at the fair. Higgins' work has been seen around the world and won him the 2014 U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture championship.