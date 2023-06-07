NORMAL — Rappers
Ludacris and Flo Rida will hit up the 309 area code this fall with a performance at the Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road in Normal. NTL Productions announced the show for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Champaign-born Ludacris has had a string of hits throughout the late ’90s and 2000s, including "Area Codes," "Rollout (My Business)," "What's Your Fantasy," "Act a Fool" and "Stand Up." He's also become known for his role as Tej Parker in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, including 2023's "Fast X." On May 18, he received a star on the
Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ludacris will perform at the Corn Crib in Normal on Friday, Sept. 29.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Flo Rida's No. 1 song "Low" stormed the scene in 2007, followed up by several other hits, including "My House," "Whistle," "Right Round" and "Wild Ones."
Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. this Friday, with prices at $49 for grandstand general admission, $69 for field general admission and $89 for the party pit.
Tickets will be available at
cornbeltersbaseball.com, by calling the Corn Crib at 309-808-8776, or by stopping by the Corn Crib's front office on Raab Road.
NTL previously named four other shows in this year's
Concerts at the Crib series: Uncle Kracker on Thursday, Aug. 24; Jump! America's Van Halen Experience and the Strutter KISS Tribute Band on Friday, Aug. 25; the Tennessee Whiskey Chris Stapleton Tribute and the Ultimate Eric Church Experience on Friday, Sept. 8; and Fool House: The Ultimate ’90s Dance Party on Friday, Sept. 22.
More shows will be announced in the coming weeks, NTL Founder and CEO Nick Leroy told The Pantagraph.
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
