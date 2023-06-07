NORMAL — Rappers Ludacris and Flo Rida will hit up the 309 area code this fall with a performance at the Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road in Normal.

NTL Productions announced the show for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Champaign-born Ludacris has had a string of hits throughout the late ’90s and 2000s, including "Area Codes," "Rollout (My Business)," "What's Your Fantasy," "Act a Fool" and "Stand Up." He's also become known for his role as Tej Parker in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, including 2023's "Fast X." On May 18, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Flo Rida's No. 1 song "Low" stormed the scene in 2007, followed up by several other hits, including "My House," "Whistle," "Right Round" and "Wild Ones."

Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. this Friday, with prices at $49 for grandstand general admission, $69 for field general admission and $89 for the party pit.

Tickets will be available at cornbeltersbaseball.com, by calling the Corn Crib at 309-808-8776, or by stopping by the Corn Crib's front office on Raab Road.

NTL previously named four other shows in this year's Concerts at the Crib series: Uncle Kracker on Thursday, Aug. 24; Jump! America's Van Halen Experience and the Strutter KISS Tribute Band on Friday, Aug. 25; the Tennessee Whiskey Chris Stapleton Tribute and the Ultimate Eric Church Experience on Friday, Sept. 8; and Fool House: The Ultimate ’90s Dance Party on Friday, Sept. 22.

More shows will be announced in the coming weeks, NTL Founder and CEO Nick Leroy told The Pantagraph.

