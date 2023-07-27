“I have called forth the mutinous winds,” says Shakespeare’s great wizard Prospero in “The Tempest,” now on stage at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival.

And, indeed, on preview night, that’s exactly what happened as a storm rolled in at the end of Act 1 and the “mutinous wind” sound cues on stage were dwarfed by Mother Nature. The show was called at intermission and the good-natured audience exited, feeling like they’d left half a sandwich on the plate.

The next night, a packed house leapt to their feet at the end of this fulsome show, creatively directed by Chris Anthony and showcasing the contributions of her inventive production team.

“The Tempest” is arguably the last play Shakespeare wrote by himself. It’s one of his richest and most complicated. Many of the sublime verses you may have liked through the years pop up here, such as, “Oh, brave new world that has such people in it,” and, “We are such stuff as dreams are made on.”

It’s not an easy show to stage. Famously, there’s that big storm, or tempest, at the beginning, and then a handful of subplots swirling around the island where former Duke Prospero lives with his daughter Miranda. Prospero rules over everything, including the island’s otherworldly residents, chiefly Ariel and Caliban. Using his wizardly skills, he sweeps a ship holding his enemies to shore.

The shipwrecked survivors include his traitorous brother Antonio who, and here I’ll borrow a fun word from the show, perfidiously stole his dukedom and sent him and baby Miranda off in a rickety boat. Also shipwrecked are Alonso, King of Naples, his innocent son Ferdinand and scheming sister Sebastian, and various underlings including a pair of comic relief guys, Stefano and Trinculo.

Prospero, not surprisingly, is focused on revenge. Various plots weave their way through the play and all come together in the final act.

“The Tempest” asks a question. What happens when you scheme for years to exact your revenge and it turns out the people who wronged you are sorry and seek forgiveness? “The rarer act is in virtue than in vengeance,” writes Shakespeare. Can that be right?

Anthony James Sirk’s costumes are a phantasmagoria of urban swagger, sparkles, and poofy hair doo-dads. John C. Stark’s colorful set looks like it got lobbed by bubble bath bombs, with lighting by Julie E. Ballard. Joe Court’s percussive, folky, mellifluous sound design for this, Shakepeare’s most musical play, adds surprises everywhere.

As has been the case all season, the ISF Company delivers one ace performance after another. Rafael Untalan effectively portrays Prospero’s complexity, part wizard, part wronged human, part dad of a teenager. Jimmy Nguyen, as Caliban, is both comic and heartbreaking, with a bit of Gollum thrown in, and Sissy Anne Quaranta’s Ariel is a spirit with edge. Geoffrey Warren Barnes II and Adonis Perez-Escobar are guffawingly funny as the butler and jester. Isa Condo-Olvera as Miranda and Nick Ericksen as Ferdinand are filled with the wholesome enthusiasm of young love. The scene between Sebastian (Karen Sternberg) and Antonio (Michael Stewart Allen) sparkles with talent and timing. Thomas Anthony Quinn, as Alonso, lets us see a man transformed and Olivia D. Dawson, as Gonzalo, offers a clear voice of reason.

This is a cast to remember, right down to the last unnamed, foot stomping, sunglass-wearing spirit. If you’ve never been to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, this is your year.

IF YOU GO What: Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s “The Tempest” Where: Ewing Theatre, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington When: 7:30 p.m. July 30, Aug. 1, Aug. 3 Cost: $30-$50.50; call 309-438-2535 Running time: 2 hours and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

