“Am I myself?” asks Dromio, the servant twin, in Shakespeare’s early play “Comedy of Errors.” Answer: yes and no. Figuring out the mistaken identities of two sets of identical twins is done with cartloads of cleverness in this gorgeous and delightful Illinois Shakespeare Festival season opener.

A nobleman’s infant twin sons (both named Antipholus) and their identical twin servants (also infants, both named Dromio) are separated in a storm at sea. The four of them reach maturity in the towns of Syracuse and Ephesus. When the Syracusian master/servant combo travels to Ephesus, the rolling incidents of mistaken identity commence. To up the dramatic ante, the father of the Antipholuses, Egeon, shows up, too, and is immediately sentenced to death by the duke because Syracusians aren’t allowed in Ephesus. When the duke hears Egeon’s story, however, he grants him a stay of execution until sunset to sort things out. Cue the ticking clock.

Director Doug Finlayson keeps this romp, well, romping, while making the story strong and clear. With a sure hand, he’s packed this show with slapstick comedy and the kind of silly bawdiness Elizabethans loved, along with love at first sight, tender reunions and a happy ending. “Comedy of Errors” is one of Shakespeare’s shortest plays, suggesting the Bard understood the adage that a good comedy knows not to outstay its welcome. This one certainly doesn’t. If you’re new to Shakespeare, start here.

The set (John C. Stark), costumes (Brandon R. McWilliams), lighting (Julie E. Ballard) and sound (Joe Court) astonish the eye and ear with the fun and vibrancy of a bustling Turkish bazaar. It’s like a children’s pop-up book come to life. Everything is rich and layered and oh so inviting. The delightful ensemble of street vendors and musicians, onstage for most of the show, light up every corner of the stage.

Best of all, both sets of twins are perfectly cast. Michael Stuart Allen, who plays both the Antipholuses, knocks his clever witticisms up to the back row. Honestly, he makes it look like playing two roles at the same time is easy.

It’s not, but Adonis Perez-Escobar, as both Dromios, is equally brilliant. He’s the victim of some Three Stooges-style shenanigans and he pratfalls with the ease of an athlete. His famous speech in which he compares Nell, the kitchen maid, to an immense map on which countries, even continents, can be identified, is a highlight, full of that trademark bawdy humor.

Stuart and Barsco are just very funny actors. That’s hard to do and their performances are as richly layered as the set and costumes in this simply wonderful show.

Karen Sternberg (as Adriana, wife of Antipholus of Ephesus) has facial expressions and timing that evoke Carol Burnett; she’s that much fun. Eva Olivia Catanzariti (as her sister Luciana) adds to the madcap domestic confusion.

Losing oneself to find oneself is a frequent and powerful theme in many of Shakespeare’s plays, and here it is at the start of his career. Romance, love, adultery and misplaced affections are also themes Shakespeare will develop more fully in later plays, but here they are, too, quick as eighth notes in this fast-paced lark of a show.

IF YOU GO What: Illinois Shakespeare Festival’s “Comedy of Errors” Where: Ewing Theatre, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington When: July 18, 25, 26 & Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; July 7, 22, 28 & Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ASL-interpreted show at 8 p.m. July 7. Cost: $30-$50.50; call 309-438-2535 Running time: 1 hour and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission

