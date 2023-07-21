Beyoncé will bring her global “Renaissance World Tour” to Soldier Field this Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show is expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Whether you have a front-row seat, or will be listening from the parking lot, here’s everything you need to know about Beyoncé's eagerly-awaited Chicago Renaissance tour stop.

Stadium policies

For all events at Soldier Field, approved bags are limited to those that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, along with small clutches. So, ensure that your Instagram-ready Renaissance outfit does not feature a fanny pack, backpack, a purse larger than a clutch or luggage of any kind.

Other restricted items include but are not limited to alcohol, umbrellas, coolers and ice chests (including cloth), signage with “vulgar language” or signs that can block fans’ view.

Transportation

Parking at Soldier Field (3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight), or the nearby Waldron Deck, 458 E. 18th Drive (3 to 11 p.m. Sat & Sun.) and the Adler Planetarium lot (4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday only) will cost $55.

A $25 alternative is available if you don’t mind the 25-minute walk to the Millennium Garages Grant Park South facility. There is no shuttle service from the garage to the stadium as was available for the recent Taylor Swift shows. Parking will be unavailable at Millennium’s other garages, such as Grant Park North, Millennium Park, Millennium Lakeside.

Those wanting to avoid the bumper-to-bumper traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive following the concert are a 20-minute walk away from the CTA Red Line ‘L’s Roosevelt stop. The Orange and Green lines also provide the closest access to Soldier Field, according to the transit agency.

Alternatively, concertgoers can hop on the #146 bus, which stops outside of Soldier Field at the Museum Campus. This bus can be used to transfer to the L’ train at Jackson station. The CTA also recommending concertgoers use the #3 King, #4 Cottage Grove, #12 Roosevelt and #130 Museum Campus bus lines.

Weather

Both performance days are expected to be warm with a chance of brief thunderstorms. On Saturday night, a low of 66 degrees is expected.

On Sunday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, while partly skies are expected with a low of 67 degrees in the evening. Both days are expected to reach a high of approximately 80 degrees, so if you’re feeling heated like stolen Chanel, make sure to fan yourself off.

Weekend events

On a weekend packed with the Pitchfork Music Festival, “Barbenheimer” (The internet-hyped double release of the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” films) and the Beyhive, the city will be overflowing with opportunities to lean into your inner fan. Take a peek at the following events to plan your Renaissance-themed weekend schedule.

Friday

If you want to paint the town red like cinnamon, you can get started at Studio W.I.P.’s Beyoncé-themed spray paint and sip event. For $45, guests can choose between spray painting a 16 x 20 canvas or tote bag to tunes of Queen Bey’s concert set list.

7 to 9 p.m., Studio W.I.P., 3527 W. Grand Ave.

Saturday

Get shining at the top of the morning with an 11 a.m. drag brunch at Macy’s Walnut room. Chicago drag stars, such as Lucy Stoole, pay tribute to Beyoncé. Upon grabbing a ticket for the opulent display, costumes are encouraged and hype is expected.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Macy’s Walnut Room, 111 N. State St.

If you’re hoping to keep the party going after the concert, stop by Roscoe’s Tavern for an event featuring DJ Kevin Aviance, whom Beyoncé notably featured on her song “Pure/Honey.” With Aviance in the DJ booth all night, this event may have speakers knockin’ ‘til the morning light.

11 p.m. 3356 N. Halsted St.

Sunday

Do you wanna party? Do you wanna dance? Do you wanna be yourself tonight? If you’re still riding the wave of excitement post-Sunday show, get bodied on a trip to Club Renaissance. On the evening of July 23, Chicago’s very own Miss Toto and Pepper Jelly will host a Renaissance World Tour After Party at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave. Performances will feature Chanel Mercedes-Benz, of Golden Girls Pop-Up Fame, along with Sasha Love and Lila Star Escada.

9 p.m., 3159 N. Southport Ave.

Tribune reporter Claire Malon contributed.

