NORMAL — The Uncle Kracker show at the Corn Crib has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21.
The concert was originally planned for Thursday, Aug. 24, but it was postponed because of a heat advisory.
Tickets will be honored for the new show date for those who already purchased one.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at vivenu.com or at the box office, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.
