NORMAL — The Uncle Kracker show at the Corn Crib has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21.

The concert was originally planned for Thursday, Aug. 24, but it was postponed because of a heat advisory.

Tickets will be honored for the new show date for those who already purchased one.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at vivenu.com or at the box office, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Photos: Leah Marlene plays the Corn Crib