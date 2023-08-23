NORMAL — The Uncle Kracker concert planned for Thursday night at the Corn Crib has been postponed due to the extreme heat in the forecast this week.

A Wednesday afternoon Facebook post from the Normal CornBelters said the decision was made by the Corn Crib venue along with Uncle Kracker's management team.

"The safety of our patrons, staff, crew and band members is top priority," the post read. "We are working with Uncle Kracker’s team to determine a reschedule date and will be notifying all ticket buyers and interested parties ASAP. Your ticket will be honored at the newly scheduled date. We apologize for any inconvenience."

As of early Wednesday evening, the Jump! Tribute to Van Halen and the Strutter Tribute to KISS were still scheduled to take the stage Friday night at the Corn Crib.

