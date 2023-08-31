BLOOMINGTON — Musical aces are taking places on stage Saturday at The Station Saloon in Bloomington.

And they’ll be rocking out to more than country music, but you can bet your boots the strumming will get your toes tapping and your heart beating.

Back in the songwriter’s saddle is Bloomington native Josh Humphries, who will be performing a solo set that includes new material he’s been writing with Hotter Than June after reuniting last summer. The Bradley-born rock band he fronts settled strong roots into the Midwest emo and punk music scene into the late 2000s before going on a 15-year hiatus in 2008.

Humphries will be sharing stage time Saturday night with Normal’s Marcos Mendez, who slings the best red dirt country music from Texas, Oklahoma and beyond.

Revival long awaited

Last weekend, Humphries performed his first show in over a decade at a VFW retirement party, opening up for Eye39. But on Saturday, he said he will have his first “official” public gig in the past 15 years.

Humphries, who moved from Bloomington to Bradley in 2003, started songwriting on his own in his garage. He said he took one song — “Between the Lines” — to record at Eclipse Studios in Normal, alongside Hotter Than June drummer Brandon O’Connor.

O’Connor had been playing with guitarists Matt Monferdini and Cam Corcocan and bassist Anthony Vieceli in a band of a different name, and shared Humphries’ track with them. They then offered Humphries the lead vocalist spot and took on the Hotter Than June title in 2005.

Inspired by other emo acts making waves in the 2000s, like Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Alkaline Trio and Senses Fail, Hotter Than June put out two EPs: “Leave All The Pretty Things Alone” in 2006 and “Backseat Classic” in 2008. “Between The Lines” was the latter record’s closing track; other songs, such as “Dismal Dreary Day” and “Saturday’s Hero” from HTJ’s early days have aged just as finely as their pop-punk compadres.

Now 40, Humphries said they were young and said regrettable things to each other before breaking up. Since then, most of them have gotten married, had kids and moved on. Humphries moved backed to Bloomington, where he now works in the insurance industry.

After 15 years rolled by, he said a photo of a black-and-white-checkered stage at The Whatever Bar in Kankakee popped up in a group chat with his former bandmates, refreshing memories of booking the show. That was in June 2022, a month he noted with a smirk.

But what Humphries liked more than producing concerts, he said, was the process of writing and creating new song recordings. And, his band realized “there’s no reason we couldn’t do that again” with today’s technology, as most other band members were living around Kankakee and Bourbonnais.

He said they used to describe themselves with labels like “emo, screamo, post-hardcore…” but now they’re just down to rock.

“We’re definitely still heavily influenced by that whole emo culture,” he said, adding that their sound has matured since their reunion.

Humphries said pieces of their new material, which is being recorded for their upcoming album “Waiting For A Revival,” dates back to their forming days. In June, the band bounced back in action with the single release “Glass Water Pill Swallow.” Humphries said as he was flipping through old notebooks, he realized a phrase he wrote about his mother could become a song of its own.

But the song isn’t necessarily about his mom, he said. As the lyrics note, “Now I’m a little older/I have a different view/I let the fire smolder/Wasted too much time on you,” he said he likes to revisit different events and relationships from his past. On that latter point, Humphries said they helped inspire the band’s first two EPs.

Song “Sweet Revenge” takes on more of a pop feel with a dreamy touch, and electric drum kit layers. Since the early releases have similar-sounding songs, Humphries said the band is trying on different genres, so listeners might question whether they’re hearing the same band.

That was another song that took over a decade to write, he said. Humphries said he might have written the first verse before Hotter Than June, but he held onto it.

“It just wasn’t time,” he said.

Hotter Than June expects to put out another single in October. Humphries will join Mendez for another solo show at 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at nightshop in downtown Bloomington; door cover fee is $7.

Red, hot dirt

Marcos Mendez, of Normal, never left the red dirt of his Texas college days behind.

He performs tunes from his favorite country songs about small-town life because he resonates with the boldly authentic ballads about connecting with friends, family and the places he’s lived.

Even though he said he’s unable to write songs as great as legends like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Pat Green and Robert Earl King, he still wants to highlight them in his performances to widen red dirt audiences.

Mendez, 45, first picked up a guitar in college at Texas State University in San Marcos (formerly Southwest Texas State Normal School) and realized he was surrounded by a bunch of other guitarists and musicians in his dorm. He took up classes and picked up little things from his college peers.

Living close to Austin, Texas, at the time, he said they’d go to shows when King, Green, Nelson and others came through the area. Over the past decade, he said he’s seen similar red dirt acts establish outside of Texas and Oklahoma.

“You could make a living in Texas and Oklahoma on the red dirt circuit,” he said.

But Mendez said he’s not taking stages for money or fame — he’s doing it for himself, to share music with others and hear others play, too. In December, he hosted a charity concert at nightshop for families of the school shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas. Mendez said they raised at least $3,000, and helped chef Manny Martinez serve food for memorial services in Texas.

He covers music with exemplary proses, like Brandon Rhyder’s song “Freeze Frame Time.” Mendez said it’s about a man who wishes he could hold onto precious moments captured in kid photos.

He also said outlaw country music has been misunderstood; it’s really about stepping outside of conventional norms, being there for people and doing the right thing.

Mendez said while commercial country music may stick to themes of trucks and beer, he prefers the style of Will Hoge’s “Another Song Nobody Will Hear.” In that track, Hoge sang about going to Nashville with a million tales to tell, “but the first thing I found out was that the truth don’t always sell.”

When he performs, Mendez said he’ll slip in pop music covers too, like Prince’s “Purple Rain,” or jazz up “No Diggity” by Blackstreet.

Currently active artists he follows include Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and Lucas Nelson, son of Willie. Mendez said Lucas has a fantastic song called “Find Yourself.”

He said the Twin Cities are becoming more music-centered, as many musicians have been active here for a while.

Mendez said it’s great to have that kind of community building here.

Marcos Mendez will be performing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in uptown Normal.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Josh Humphries and Marcos Mendez WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: The Station Saloon, 1611 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington. TICKETS: Free

This article has been updated to correct Humphries age and clarify what inspired his band single release "Glass Water Pill Swallow."

