BLOOMINGTON — The High Kings have staked a well-deserved claim on the throne of Irish folk music.
This Celtic folk band has set a fine standard on performing songs rooted in the Emerald Isle, making international tours for over a decade. The ballads and stories performed by the four Kings and friends transcend generations and pull showgoers into a glorious chorus and a newfound fandom.
I chatted with two of The High Kings over a Zoom call before their June 21 show in Liverpool. Darren Holden said they were getting a lot of first-time concertgoers on their United Kingdom tour.
Holden said if new fans hadn’t heard of them before, they tell them “they’re in for life” and they’ll return to their shows every time. You can get your chance to behold the Kings’ harmonious splendors next Friday, July 7, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. As of Tuesday,
over half of the tickets had been sold.
Irish folk group The High Kings will perform at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Since the folk stars of yesteryear have unfortunately passed on, Brian Dunphy said the band has met its goal to give old songs a new sound.
“I think that’s why our fans have really connected with our music,” he said.
While some of the songs they sing may date back to over a century ago, they’re anything but forgotten. “The Rocky Road to Dublin” has tallied over 58 million combined streams on YouTube and Spotify
, also the second most-played track on that latter platform. Swinging their voices in a lilting rhythm, it’s no wonder these songs have caught the ears of so many.
When the Kings banded together, Dunphy said their main goal was to do vocal harmonies. He and Holden both performed in Riverdance for at least five years, and that’s where he said they learned most of their choral work.
Before joining the band, Holden said he played Billy Joel for four years in Twyla Thar’s Broadway musical called “Movin’ Out.” When that ended in 2007, he started chatting with Dunphy and they decided to give the band a go.
“Let’s give the world a brand-new folk band from Ireland and let’s re-energize all these old classics again,” Holden said.
‘The Road Not Taken’
Although they’ve moved many listeners with songs that trace back to tunes of old traditions, The High Kings are bestowing their fans with new material as fresh as rolling, green hills.
Decreed with high musical merits last Friday, June 23, was the release of their latest album, “The Road Not Taken.” It’s also their first album with all-original tracks, containing contains song of love, sorrow, joy and every emotion in between.
The album kicks off with “Connemara Bay,” a ballad of a singer losing their heart to their auburn-haired love. The second track, “Chasing Rainbows,” is 152 seconds of pure exhilaration.
As shown in a lively YouTube video, the song slaps knees, taps toes and hooks listeners in for one jolly ride.
Following up on that track is “Men of Aran,” which Holden said is a tip of the hat to the father and uncles of bandmate Finbarr Clancy, and the music that The Clancy Brothers shared with the world.
The lyrics of this third track
, penned by Holden, Glen Power and Billy Farrell, tell of a son clearing out his father’s house and finding memories everywhere, such a sparkling banjo and an Aran sweater woven with “tales of plenty.” Holden said the song seems to be connecting with many. Steve Perry from Journey contributes to the new album on “The Streets of Kinsale.” Holden said producer Glen Power got Perry to chime in after sharing a snippet of the track with him.
With the new album, Holden said they’ve re-invented themselves and opened the band up to a bigger, contemporary folk market.
Men of Aran · The High Kings
Men of Aran
℗ 2023 The High Kings
Released on: 2023-06-05
Auto-generated by YouTube.
The fifth king
Dunphy said he learned most Irish music from his father, and going out on the road with him as a teenager. Since there wasn’t much TV on in the 1970s and ‘80s, music was always played in his house and weekends were always great.
He added those are lovely and nice memories of falling in love with the music.
Holden said his parents played many songs from The Dubliners and The Wolfe Tones while he was growing up. He learned more ballads and folk songs in the Irish school curriculum.
“They become part of you, like the air you breathe, or like a part of Irish culture,” he said. “You never leave them. You might go away from them for a minute, but they’re always with you.”
When the band first got together, Holden said they sat around and sang four-part harmonies. And they really liked it.
Their first record came out in 2008, and includes Irish folk classics like “Marie’s Wedding” and a phenomenal show closer named “The Parting Glass.”
At the time, Holden said EMI Records told them it would take at least six months to break into the United States market. Two weeks later, he said they were No. 2 on Billboard, “which was sensational.”
That debut album also includes “The Wild Rover,” which is a staple sing-along Irish folk song. Holden promises they encourage their audiences to participate in many ways at their shows.
“We make people jump up and down, we make them clap, we make them sing, we make them laugh, we make them cry,” he listed.
Holden said they never set out to do that. He said they realized from on stage that their fans were already doing all that, and that how they deliver their material as performers makes it happen.
Dunphy said they like to refer to audiences as the “fifth member” of their band.
“They’re as much in this as we are,” he said.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: The High Kings concert
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7
WHERE: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington. TICKETS: Start at $28. Available in person at the BCPA box office, over the phone at 309-434-2777 or online at Ticketmaster.com.
