SPRINGFIELD — The Doobie Brothers will headline the Illinois State Fair grandstand Saturday, Aug. 12.

The rock band is known for its roots-based, guitar-driven rock and roll, with accolades that include a 2020 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, four Grammy Awards and more than 48 million records sold over five decades.

“It is not often we get the opportunity to have a band that has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame play at the Illinois State Fair,” said Rebecca Clark, manager of the state fair. “The Doobie Brothers transcend generations making this a show for all fairgoers.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, at the Illinois State Fair Box Office and on Ticketmaster, ranging from $75 to $140.

A $30 pre-show party ticket is also offered as an upgrade for all Illinois State Fair concerts.

The fair runs Aug. 10-20 in Springfield. Performances have been announced for every night except Mondays, with appearances from Old Dominion, Alanis Morissette, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Nelly and more.

Photos: 2023 Make Music Normal festival