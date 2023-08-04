BLOOMINGTON — Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press will perform at Saturdays on the Square in downtown Bloomington on Aug. 5.

The free music series is presented in partnership with The Castle Theatre, Pantagraph Media and the City of Bloomington. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press is a cover band from Chicago that started in 2008. They perform high-energy sets at various clubs, festivals, weddings and other events throughout the Midwest.

They are also known for their original songs "New Way," "I Can't Feel" and "Right of Way."

All ages are welcome to attend the concert, which will also feature food trucks. Alcohol will be available to those 21 and over with a valid ID.

The final installment of this year's Saturdays on the Square will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 with Chicago Farmer and The Fieldnotes.

