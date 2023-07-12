BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts announced The Robert Cray Band will perform there at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

The band is on tour to support its most recent and Grammy-nominated album, "That's What I Heard," produced by longtime collaborator Steve Jordan. Robert Cray is an American blues singer and guitarist who has won five Grammy awards.

The band previously performed at the BCPA in 2007.

The band features Richard Cousins, bass; Dover Weinberg, keyboard; and Les Falconer, drums and percussion. The band is best known for the songs "Smoking Gun," "Right Next Door," "You Move Me," "Blues Get Off My Shoulder," "Back Door Slam" and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, and will be available at ArtsBlooming.org; at the BCPA Box Office, 600 N. East St. in Bloomington; or at 309-434-2777. Tickets range from $34 to $54.

